Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

~Accelerating the energy transition: optimized upgrading solutions for biogas from all feedstocks~

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the launch of its sector-focused product lines at the RNG Works conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Based on decades of experience, Greenlane has optimized biogas upgrading solutions for the key feedstock sources of agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. The product lines launched include:

Greenlane™ Cascade PSA LF features pressure swing adsorption technology, which is best for complex feedstocks, and delivers high quality RNG from landfills with varying inlet gas quality, contaminant levels and flow rates.

Greenlane™ Cascade H2O features water wash technology, which is best for removing impurities from biogas from highly variable feedstocks, and delivers low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from water resource recovery facilities and food waste.

Greenlane™ Cascade MS features membrane separation technology, which is best for simple feedstocks such as dairy and hog manure, and delivers farm-friendly solutions to turn agricultural waste into clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG.

Greenlane™ Cascade H2S features regenerative biogas desulfurization technology, which delivers an established, robust and cost effective solution for the removal of hydrogen sulfide where the goal is low operating expense. Every biogas project requires hydrogen sulfide removal. Cascade H2S is sold as a stand alone product and also is embedded as standard within Cascade H2O and Cascade MS.

See the impressive new product line and the launch of Greenlane's enhanced website at www.greenlanerenewables.com/

"We are excited to introduce the Cascade product line to the market," said Ian Kane, President and CEO of Greenlane. "This compelling portfolio of optimized solutions represents our commitment to sustainable energy and offers our customers the ideal technology, at a competitive price, for any type of project. By harnessing the power of renewable natural gas, our products are helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint but also contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all."

About Greenlane

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 140 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the ability of the newly launched products to provide the Company's customers the right solution, at a competitive price, for any type of project.The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, management's assessment of competitive offerings and future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the estimated RNG generation of the project and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For further information: please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Ian Kane, President and CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]