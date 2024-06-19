Greenlane Renewables to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that the company will be participating in the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference ("CCIC") on June 25, 2024. The event is being held at the MaRS Discovery District, in Toronto, ON.

Ian Kane, President & CEO of Greenlane will be discussing the opportunities for Greenlane for the second half of the year and present how the company is accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. Ian will also share how Greenlane is cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation.

About the Conference

The CCIC brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), the conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem. A curated list of presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to energy transition, creating shareholder value, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.

The conference is not for profit. A donation will be made to a non-profit incubator to support the Canadian clean technology ecosystem. For more details on the 2024 CCIC, including the agenda and a full list of participating companies and sponsors, please visit our website .

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Ian Kane, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]