Greenlane Renewables Signs Over $7 Million in New System Supply Contracts

~Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading systems for RNG projects in the United States and Brazil~

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., it has signed two new biogas upgrading system supply contracts valued in total at $7.1 million (Canadian dollars) for separate renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects in the United States and Brazil. Order fulfillment by Greenlane for both projects will commence immediately.

Dairy RNG project in the State of Nebraska in the USA

Greenlane has been awarded a contract for the supply of a biogas upgrading system for a dairy farm RNG project in the State of Nebraska. Greenlane will supply its PSA system for upgrading biogas generated from anaerobic digestion of dairy cow manure into carbon negative RNG suitable for injection into the local pipeline network.

"Dairy-derived RNG is highly carbon negative providing one of the most impactful ways to achieve deep decarbonization and reach net zero emissions targets," commented Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. "For this reason, it continues to be one of the most dynamic and fastest growing segments of the market."

Landfill gas-to-RNG project in Brazil

Greenlane has also won a contract for a landfill gas-to-RNG project in Brazil with one of the country's largest landfill operators, Orizon Valorizacao de Residuos ("Orizon"). Greenlane will supply its water wash system to upgrade the landfill gas to low carbon RNG.

"This new project for Greenlane marks the sixth system supply contract we have won in a country that we believe has significant upside potential for biogas upgrading, including landfill gas-to-RNG, sugarcane production waste and other types of upgrading projects," said Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. "Although Brazil's RNG industry is in the early stages of development, Greenlane has been an early mover and market share leader in the country, having sold 67% of the commercial scale biogas upgrading systems in the country."

About Orizon

Orizon Valorizacao de Residuos is a Brazilian waste treatment and recovery company that offers a complete line of integrated solutions for the management and processing of waste, ranging from recycling to the generation of biogas and electricity, and is one of Brazil's largest landfill operators. For more information please visit www.orizonvr.com .

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the world's largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

