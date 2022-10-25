Greenlane Renewables Named a 2022 EDC Export Star

~Greenlane recognized for its impressive growth and impact in global climate change fight~

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Export Development Canada's ("EDC") 2022 Export Stars. This award recognizes Canadian cleantech companies demonstrating innovation in their field, rapid export growth and an impactful contribution towards a more sustainable economy. This recognition was announced as part of EDC's sixth annual Cleantech Export Week that began on October 24. The event offers a platform for companies, partners, and financiers within the sector to connect, collaborate, and discuss topics shaping the future of cleantech.

"The Greenlane team is proud to have been chosen as an Export Star by EDC this year, which highlights not only our technical and business innovation, but also our unwavering commitment to helping our customers and partners across the globe move towards more sustainable operations and lower carbon intensities", said Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to accept this award and continue to focus on providing innovative solutions in the global movement to decarbonize our planet. Within that movement, Greenlane remains laser focused on the expanding RNG market as our expertise and competitive technical advantages provide us with the unique ability to meet the needs of biogas projects around the world."

"This year's Cleantech Export Stars and Ones to Watch are great examples of Canadian innovation that is contributing to the decarbonization of industries and the sector's growth," says Sophie Dumoulin, Director of EDC's Cleantech team. "We congratulate each of them for making a difference in their fields both at home and abroad, and we look forward to supporting these companies as they continue to commercialize their products, build global partnerships and grow their businesses."

About Export Development Canada

EDC is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information about EDC please visit www.edc.ca.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004, Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]