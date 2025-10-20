Greenlane Advances Its Next-Generation Landfill Gas Upgrading Platform with New Patent Filing for Innovative Linear Nitrogen Rejection Technology

~New intellectual property enables Cascade LF product line to deliver even higher performance and lower cost, strengthening leadership in RNG innovation~

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the filing of a new patent application for a Linear Nitrogen Rejection Unit (NRU) as part of its Cascade LF product line, the company's next-generation landfill gas upgrading technology. The Company revealed Cascade LF to customers last month and is quoting it now incorporating the Linear NRU. The Linear NRU enables Cascade LF to achieve even higher methane recovery performance at a lower cost. These improvements are made possible when this new intellectual property is combined with the improvements achieved through the Company's other patent applications filed within the last twelve months. As such, the Linear NRU builds upon the previously announced Cascade LF innovations, reinforcing the Company's technology leadership in the production of biomethane or renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Higher performance and lower cost systems enable RNG project developers and owners to enhance revenue generating RNG output from their assets while minimizing upfront investment, making RNG projects more accessible and scalable.

"This patent filing marks another important milestone in our commitment to customer-focused innovation and relentless pursuit of improving the state-of-the-art of technology in our industry," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "We took direct input from our customers to make a great product even better--pushing the boundaries of methane recovery while driving costs down further. Our goal continues to be to make meaningful technology enhancements that will set our customers up for success by giving them the tools they need to extract maximum value from their waste resources. We are now quoting our Cascade LF products incorporating the Linear NRU, targeting the first system delivery before the end of 2026."

Greenlane's Linear NRU technology is based on equilibrium pressure swing adsorption (PSA) principles. Conventional equilibrium PSA NRUs use multiple adsorption beds and internal recycling of recompressed gas. Greenlane's innovation, incorporated into its Linear NRU, is a step-wise gas enrichment process that eliminates wasteful internal gas recycling while also using fewer and smaller adsorption beds. The result is lower operating and capital costs and higher methane recovery. For landfill gas containing increasingly higher levels of nitrogen, Greenlane's modular product design employs additional adsorption beds plus compression in a staged configuration that preserves the linear approach and high methane recovery over the range. The best results are achieved when Cascade LF is paired with landfill wellfield monitoring and controls to maximize methane collection and minimize fugitive methane emissions and nitrogen levels in the landfill gas.

"As landfill gas remains the largest and most technically challenging feedstock for RNG production, we continue to focus on developing solutions that make upgrading simpler, more reliable, and more cost-effective--all while increasing performance," added Douville. "Our Linear NRU may also have applications beyond biogas, broadening the potential reach of our technology, reinforcing Greenlane's leadership in advancing real-world technologies that accelerate decarbonization."

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the potential improved performance, cost, reliability and scalability of Greenlane's Cascade LF product with the incorporation of Greenlane's new Linear Nitrogen Rejection Unit ("NRU") technology; expectations that the Linear NRU will enable Cascade LF to deliver higher methane recovery and lower capital and operating costs compared to conventional systems; the expected commercial availability and first Cascade LF system delivery before end of 2026; potential for enhanced landfill gas upgrading performance when integrated with wellfield monitoring and control systems; potential for Linear NRU to have applications beyond biogas and potential reach of this technology; and statements regarding Greenlane's continuing leadership and innovation in the RNG upgrading sector. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions regarding future industry trends, regulatory developments, the successful commercialization of new technologies, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, its Annual Information Form and in its base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2024, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

