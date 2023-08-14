Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to confirm the appointments of Brad Douville as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and "Executive Vice Chair" while Ian Kane is now President and CEO. These appointments, as previously announced on June 8, 2023, mark an important next step in the execution of Greenlane's strategic plan and represent a significant addition to its leadership team. Mr. Kane has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Brad continues to bring to Greenlane, on a full-time basis, his extensive experience and proven track record in the renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. With a strong strategic vision and a deep understanding of biogas upgrading technology and the overall RNG industry, Brad is poised to drive Greenlane's continued growth and success focusing on key strategic initiatives aiming to unlock the tremendous untapped potential that the Company sees in the global RNG industry.

Ian is a proven leader who has demonstrated his skill in optimizing company growth and financial performance after the startup phase. In his new role as President and CEO, Ian will lead the Company's profitable execution of its new strategic plan, working closely with the team to ensure Greenlane's objectives are met with excellence.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "will be", "continuing", "aiming to", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the expectations of management relating to the appointments of the Executive Vice Chair ("EVC") and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"); that the in his role as EVC, Mr. Douville will drive Greenlane's continued growth and success focusing on key strategic initiatives aiming to unlock the tremendous untapped potential that the Company sees in the global RNG industry; that as President and CEO, Mr. Kane will lead the Company's profitable execution of its new strategic plan, working closely with the team to ensure Greenlane's objectives are met with excellence;. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of the potential for lucrative opportunities in the RNG market, future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the ability of the Company to realize the full potential of the most lucrative opportunities in its strategic plan and achieve profitable growth; and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]