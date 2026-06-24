Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
News provided byGreenlane Renewables Inc.
Jun 24, 2026, 17:00 ET
~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~
VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved, by ordinary resolution, all general matters submitted to them at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:
|
Outcome
of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against /
Withheld
|
1. Set the number of directors at five (5).
|
Passed
|
97.5 %
|
2.5 %
|
2. Election of Directors
|
a) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson
|
Passed
|
97.5 %
|
2.5 %
|
b) Elect as a director: David Demers
|
Passed
|
99.4 %
|
0.6 %
|
c) Elect as a director: Brad Douville
|
Passed
|
99.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
d) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith
|
Passed
|
99.1 %
|
0.9 %
|
e) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong
|
Passed
|
97.3 %
|
2.7 %
|
3. Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,
|
Passed
|
99.5 %
|
0.5 %
The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 8, 2026 which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.
About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.
SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.
For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]
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