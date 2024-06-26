Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:



Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes No /

Withheld 1) Set the number of directors at six (6). Passed 96.7 % 3.2 % 2) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson Passed 97.6 % 2.4 % 3) Elect as a director: David Demers Passed 97.5 % 2.5 % 4) Elect as a director: Brad Douville Passed 97.2 % 2.7 % 5) Elect as a director: Ian Kane Passed 97.2 % 2.8 % 6) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith Passed 97.4 % 2.6 % 7) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong Passed 97.6 % 2.4 % 8) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders Passed 99.3 % 0.7 % 9) To approve the Company's Amended Incentive Plan, in the form attached as Schedule "B" to the management information circular dated May 10, 2024. Passed 83.4 % 16.6 %

The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 10, 2024 which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Ian Kane, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]