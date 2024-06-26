Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Jun 26, 2024, 17:30 ET
~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~
VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:
|
Outcome
|
Votes For
|
Votes No /
|
1) Set the number of directors at six (6).
|
Passed
|
96.7 %
|
3.2 %
|
2) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson
|
Passed
|
97.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
3) Elect as a director: David Demers
|
Passed
|
97.5 %
|
2.5 %
|
4) Elect as a director: Brad Douville
|
Passed
|
97.2 %
|
2.7 %
|
5) Elect as a director: Ian Kane
|
Passed
|
97.2 %
|
2.8 %
|
6) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith
|
Passed
|
97.4 %
|
2.6 %
|
7) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong
|
Passed
|
97.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
8) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders
|
Passed
|
99.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
9) To approve the Company's Amended Incentive Plan, in the form attached as Schedule "B" to the management
information circular dated May 10, 2024.
|
Passed
|
83.4 %
|
16.6 %
The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 10, 2024 which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.
About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.
SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.
For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Ian Kane, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]
Share this article