Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

21 Jun, 2023, 18:28 ET
~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~
VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
1) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson
|
Passed
|
95.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
2) Elect as a director: David Blaiklock
|
Passed
|
95.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
3) Elect as a director: David Demers
|
Passed
|
95 %
|
5 %
|
4) Elect as a director: Brad Douville
|
Passed
|
95.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
5) Elect as a director: Patricia Fortier
|
Passed
|
95.3 %
|
4.7 %
|
6) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong
|
Passed
|
95.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
7) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith
|
Passed
|
95 %
|
5 %
|
8) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,
|
Passed
|
99.5 %
|
0.5 %
The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 17, 2023 which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website.
Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit https://greenlanerenewables.com.
SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.
For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004, Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]
Share this article