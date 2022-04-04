Greenlane Renewables Announces Change in Management

~Greenlane announces resignation of Lynda Freeman as CFO to spend time with family~

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that Lynda Freeman, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has provided notice to resign her position as CFO effective the end of June to pursue time with family. The Company has begun the process of seeking a successor. Ms. Freeman will continue on a full-time basis until June 30th to support this transition, and expects to remain on a part time basis in an alternate role after June 30th.

"We support Lynda in her decision to spend additional time with her family but will miss her as a member of the leadership team at Greenlane," commented Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. "She helped us grow and build the business over the past few years and during her time she developed a talented finance and accounting team. Lynda will continue to work with Greenlane to assist in the recruitment process of a new CFO."

"This was an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision for me and my family," said Lynda Freeman, CFO of Greenlane. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as CFO but I have decided to focus on my young family at this time. I look forward to continuing to work with Greenlane and its talented team."

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation and has over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including many of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "will", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the resignation of the CFO, the Company's plans to hire a new CFO, the resigning CFO's intentions to continue full time until June 30th to support transition and to work part time in an alternate role after that . While management considers these expectations to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that intentions will not become actions and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004, Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]