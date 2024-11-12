Greenlane Renewables Announces $6.5 Million Landfill Gas-to-RNG System Sale

~Greenlane purchase order reflects further build out of RNG-producing facilities in Canada~

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has secured a $6.5 million contract to provide a new system for upgrading biogas produced at a landfill in Canada into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas ("RNG"). The customer's name and further contract details have not been disclosed at this time.

"We're seeing traction on the further build out of RNG-producing facilities in Canada and the acceleration of decarbonization through renewable energy infrastructure," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "Beyond our commitment to decarbonization, we're deeply committed to our customers' success and are set to begin order fulfillment immediately."

Greenlane's biogas upgrading systems cleanse the impurities in biogas and separate the carbon dioxide from the biomethane to create a clean, high-purity low-carbon fuel: biomethane / RNG. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying multiple core technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), membrane separation, plus proprietary desulfurization solutions.

Greenlane solutions are built around standard product platforms. Once operational, Greenlane can provide aftercare service including 24/7 technical support and remote monitoring, as well as maintenance and spare parts. For more information on Greenlane's biogas upgrading solutions, click HERE .

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the progress of expanding RNG-producing facilities in Canada, and the fact that order fulfillment will commence immediately. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, its Annual Information Form and in its base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2024, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

