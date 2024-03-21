TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Robert Logan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) (TSX: GFR) ("Greenfire" or the "Company"), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX.

Greenfire Resources Open the Market Thursday, March 21, 2024

Greenfire is an intermediate, lower-cost and growth-oriented oil sands producer focused on the sustainable development of its concentrated Tier-1 assets in Western Canada using steam assisted gravity drainage. Greenfire operates two facilities with major infrastructure in place that produced approximately 20,800 bbls/d net to the Company in December 2023.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]