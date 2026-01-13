TreeFree sustainability operates through a five-node compliance flow:

define the United States and Latin America regulatory application contexts for those outcomes; and ecoVerificado.com distributes resolved results as open, license-free data objects consumable by retailers, regulators, and sustainability systems.

Sustainability Scope Resolution

ECO-10060 publishes sustainability scope as deterministic, machine-readable data. For the Zero-Tree private-label diaper, its non-lignocellulosic material composition resolves EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) applicability as NOT_APPLICABLE, with no forest-risk exposure and no TRACES-NT obligation, identified by a canonical, publicly resolvable URI within the ECO-10060 object registry.

Outcome states are expressed as ALLOW / RESTRICT / ESCALATE attributes -- not documents. The resolution is attribute-level, non-interpretive, and constitutes a final scope determination rather than a claim, label, or certification.

Delivered Outcomes

Object-Based Compliance Resolution

Sustainability is delivered as Electronic Compliance Objects (ECOs) via DPP-10060 and Resolution-10060, distributed through ecoVerificado.com with no new software, licensing, or operational change.

Engineered Environmental Performance

Compared to conventional pulp-core diapers, product design delivers 47 % lower CO₂, 58 % lower water use, and 100 % zero tree fiber, expressed as scorable data attributes.

Performance Verification

Product performance is SGS-verified across absorbency, dryness, fit, and comfort, meeting national-brand thresholds while maintaining private-label economics.

"Retail does not require ESG claims. It requires verified performance and resolved sustainability data that fits existing retail operations," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "ECO-10060 publishes sustainability scope as machine-readable data -- so systems ingest the answer, not documents."

Regulatory & ESG Notice

ECO-10060, DPP-10060, and Resolution-10060 are technical, non-consumer, non-certification frameworks. Outputs are deterministic data attributes, not environmental claims or labels, and do not replace applicable legal or due-diligence obligations. No regulatory endorsement is implied. Statements align with the EU Green Claims Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) and the UK Green Claims Code.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp

GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops zero-tree private-label diaper products engineered for verified performance and friction-free retail compliance onboarding. Active across North America, Latin America, and Europe, its products combine SGS-tested quality with object-based sustainability data designed for modern retailer compliance, procurement, and reporting environments. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), [email protected]