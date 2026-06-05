GSC AI Agent Stack traffic up 207% quarter-over-quarter in 50 primary global markets

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC") today announced a new Hygiene, Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) consumer packaged goods (CPG) customer in Asia. The manufacturer signed a three-to-five-year agreement to receive production volume sourced through GSC's agentic stack. Per customer agreement, GSC does not disclose further customer detail.

The timing tracks the importance of the Asia-Pacific region in B2B agentic procurement. It is the world's largest beauty, personal care, and hygiene market, valued at USD $150–170 billion and roughly 40% of global revenue (sources: Mordor Intelligence).

The signing comes as inbound demand across Asia surges. Asia-Pacific crossed 1 million GSC inbound agent requests for the first time, with overall inbound traffic across the GSC AI Agent Stack up 207% quarter-over-quarter, from 4.23M in Q1 to 12.98M in Q2 to date. Asia-Pacific is now GSC's third regional pillar behind EU and UK and the Americas -- at roughly 14.6% of global inbound agent traffic, and the fastest-inflecting.

To capture that demand, GSC launched the AI Agent Broker Network (ABN) across Asia-Pacific -- a human-sales-led program staffed with in-region B2B brokers who secure and manage new BPC manufacturers to meet current retail grocery AI Agent ERP procurement.

Across retail, 58% of retailers now actively deploy AI and roughly 90% plan higher AI budgets in 2026, with grocery and convenience among the fastest-moving segments on high-frequency, perishable SKUs, delivering productivity gains and cost and waste reduction through ERP integration, according to NVIDIA's 2026 State of AI in Retail and CPG survey.

GSC also expanded its sovereign coverage SM-ECO-10060.ai in the region, adding five new markets -- Indonesia (IN-ECO-10060.ai), Malaysia (MY-ECO-10060.ai), the Philippines (PH-ECO-10060.ai), Thailand (TH-ECO-10060.ai), and Vietnam (VN-ECO-10060.ai) -- to Australia (AU-ECO-10060.ai), Japan (JP-ECO-10060.ai), South Korea (KR-ECO-10060.ai), Singapore (SG-ECO-10060.ai), and India (IN-ECO-10060.ai), bringing GSC to 50 markets worldwide.

"We signed a major Hygiene, Beauty and Personal Care maker in Asia to multi-year production volume, and we did it because the demand is already there -- a million inbound AI agent requests in the region and climbing fast. That's the whole thesis: the buyers show up agentically, and we put the supply on the other side of it," said Alex Burkert, CCO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "With deep relationships in the region, we react to the data and doubled our market coverage in Asia with our AI Agent Stack to accommodate new CPG sales."

"Every retailer wants the same thing -- the right CPG makers on their shelves, less waste, faster replenishment. We connect their ERP AI agents to the maker supply agentically, so the procurement that used to take five silos and eight touches a day happens at agent speed with a human on every PO," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "As the emerging Agentic CPG market-share leader, we're already fielding roughly 162 inbound agent requests a minute -- about 9,700 an hour, around the clock -- and routing them to the makers who can fill them."

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is a Canadian company operating AI agent infrastructure for B2B retail grocery procurement. GSC AI Rail provides AI Orderability (AIO) AI agents and deterministic procurement signaling for CPG-to-retail commerce, with human-in-the-loop oversight by design. Offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Puerto Vallarta, and Barcelona. For more information visit www.gsc-em.com.

SOURCE Greencore Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer, GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) -- [email protected] • +1 647 237 7744 (phone or WhatsApp)