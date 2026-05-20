Gartner: 90% of B2B buying agent-intermediated by 2028. $15 trillion in flow. GSC AI Rail is the deterministic ACM-68000 signaling layer carrying it.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC") today published its four consecutive 30-day window of verified Cloudflare edge telemetry, showing 3.23 million autonomous agent requests routed across GSC AI Rail in the latest period -- up 14.9% month-over-month and bringing cumulative agent traffic since launch above 7 million requests. The window confirms that the agentic transition Gartner forecast for 2028 is operational, encrypted, and compounding on GSC infrastructure today.

Gartner Distinguished VP Analyst, Daryl Plummer, projected in November 2025 that by 2028, 90% of B2B buying decisions will be agent-intermediated, with $15 trillion flowing through autonomous agent exchanges. That transition is not a forecast waiting to begin. It is operational, encrypted, and compounding on GSC AI Rail every minute of every day.

GSC publishes its monthly agent telemetry because CPG manufacturers, private-label converters, and retail grocery procurement teams deserve verified evidence of the infrastructure their AI agents route through. GSC AI Rail is available through two primary licensed products: the GSC AI Agent – Fleet Tier (GTIN 990832300341) and the GSC Agent Rail – Enterprise (GTIN 990832300358).

The latest 30-day window sustained 75 agent requests per minute, 24 hours a day, moving 356.49 GB across 860,500 visits and 911,200 page views. Geographic distribution broadened across the SM-ECO-10060.ai sovereign fleet this window: United States led at 1.03M requests, followed by the Netherlands (444k), France (432k), Singapore (194k), Germany (190k), Canada (181k), and the United Kingdom (119k) -- reflecting agent egress patterns across all major hyperscaler regions hosting LLM and A2A infrastructure.

ACM-68000 -- The Deterministic Protocol Carrying Agentic B2B Flow

GSC AI Rail operates the ACM-68000 protocol, a deterministic 7-signal vocabulary governing AI agent eligibility decisions across the global supply chain: ACM-000 NOT_APPLICABLE, ACM-200 ALLOW, ACM-300 CONDITIONAL, ACM-403 RESTRICT, ACM-404 NOT_FOUND, ACM-451 ESCALATE, and ACM-500 SYSTEM_ERROR. No interpretation. No drift. One answer.

The infrastructure runs human-in-the-loop by design -- AI agents propose and route, human procurement teams confirm and commit -- enabling AI-speed throughput while preserving accountability for regulatory compliance, ESG sourcing, and supplier qualification. GSC AI Rail is live on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry (France Central) and Google Cloud A2A Enterprise (Madrid), accessible through GSC on Model Context Protocol (MCP) registry at mcp.gsc-em.com.

"Gartner said 90% of B2B buying would be agent-intermediated by 2028, with $15 trillion flowing through agent exchanges. That future is not coming. It is here, on our rails -- 75 autonomous agent requests every minute, 24 hours a day -- operational, encrypted, and compounding," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "One hundred and twenty days ago, GSC AI Rail went live as deterministic infrastructure for CPG-to-retail procurement. Seven million cumulative agent requests later, the rail is operational, verifiable, and accelerating -- 1.84M, 2.39M, 2.81M, and now 3.23M across four consecutive 30-day windows."

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is a Canadian company operating AI agent infrastructure for B2B retail grocery procurement. GSC AI Rail provides AI Orderability (AIO) AI agents and deterministic procurement signaling for CPG-to-retail commerce, with human-in-the-loop oversight by design. Offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Puerto Vallarta, and Barcelona.

Web: gsc-em.com • gsc-rail.ai • AI Agent Rail: mcp.gsc-em.com • Social: @GSC_Rail_ai

SOURCE Greencore Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer, GreenCore Solutions Corp. -- [email protected] • +1 647 237 7744