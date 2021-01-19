The first machine of its kind to offer the patent-pending "tru-roll" technology, the Blackbird Rolling Center utilizes radial compaction rather than directional packing to produce the highest-quality pre-rolls with maximum efficiency.

The Blackbird Rolling Center is a fully automated and enclosed tabletop production unit capable of producing 750-plus (0.45-0.65 gram) pre-rolls per hour with a fill accuracy range of plus or minus 0.03 grams, ensuring compliance while also regulating temperature and humidity during operation.

"When we started RollPros, we set out to completely rethink the pre-roll production process and design a solution unique to the marketplace," said RollPros founder Kyle Loucks. "Using our patent-pending 'tru-roll' technology, we have implemented a radial compaction technique that produces a uniform density and consistency that is superior to anything else on the market. RollPros is proud to partner with an industry leader like GreenBroz, who will enable us to get these machines in the hands of producers as fast as possible."

All plant-touching surfaces are food-grade materials and/or surgical stainless steel and easily cleanable, reducing the risk of product contamination. Loading the Blackbird is easy and efficient. One 2,500-meter paper roll loaded on the bobbin can produce 40,000 joints, thereby saving time by eliminating the need to stop and reload.

"GreenBroz has always focused on providing solutions that prioritize quality," said Cullen Raichart, CEO of GreenBroz Inc. "Once we identified that pre-roll production was lacking efficient equipment that provided high-quality results, we immediately went looking for a solution. Partnering with RollPros is a natural fit, and we are excited to be the exclusive distribution partner and to bring this new technology to the market."

For more information about the Blackbird Rolling Center, visit

https://greenbroz.com/rollpros-blackbird-preroll-automation/

About GreenBroz Inc.

GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their own version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American made at its Las Vegas manufacturing facility. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit https://greenbroz.com .

