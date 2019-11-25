Green Growth Brands Significant Revenue Growth Driven by CBD Retail Expansion
Nov 25, 2019, 17:00 ET
Total first quarter fiscal 2020 revenues increased 77% quarter-over-quarter to $12.7 million
Well-positioned for upcoming holiday season with network of 193 CBD shops
COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB or the Company) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) today reported its results for the thirteen-week period ended September 28, 2019. Revenues for the period totaled $12.7M.
"As we approach the holiday shopping season, we are confident in our growth trajectory," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We are proud of the topline growth we accomplished in Q1 and are extremely pleased with our current results, which are an indication of future growth. In fact, the four weeks of fiscal November, retail CBD sales were two-thirds of our total CBD sales reported in all of the thirteen weeks of first quarter fiscal 2020, which we are reporting today. This topline growth is reflective of our shift from investing in the foundation of our CBD business to focusing on its execution.
"In a very short-time we have grown a meaningful CBD footprint. We believe our products, network of shops, rapidly growing web business and wholesale relationships position us as a leader in the industry. In the coming quarters we look-forward to reporting similar trends and results for our MSO segment of the business. As we begin to reach scale our consumer and operations expertise will be clearly reflected, not only in the customer experiences we create and the loyalty we drive, but also in our financials as we work towards profitability."
GGB will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Peter Horvath, Chief Operating Officer, Randy Whitaker, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Logan, at 8:30 AM EST on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights
- Total revenue for the period was $12.7 million, a sequential increase of 77% over the prior quarter.
- Pro forma revenues for the quarter were $15.3 million, reflecting a full quarter of revenue from The+Source Henderson, which was acquired on August 28, 2019.
- MSO revenues for the quarter were $7.6M, a sequential increase of 38% over the prior quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition of The+Source Henderson.
- The two Nevada-based The+Source dispensaries continue to generate annualized revenue of nearly $15,000 per selling square foot. A best-in-class figure in the cannabis industry and in retail overall.
- CBD revenue for the quarter was $5.1 million, a sequential increase of 201% over the prior quarter. Growth was primarily driven by additional mall-based shop openings, growth in wholesale, and increased overall brand awareness. The Company expects to achieve over $10 million in CBD revenues in second quarter fiscal 2020.
- The Company opened 81 mall-based CBD shops during the quarter, bringing the total number of shops open at quarter's end to 139 in 34 states. The Company currently operates 193 shops.
- The Company began filling American Eagle Outfitter's white label order for 'Mood' during the quarter. Performance indications are strong, and the Company expects to continue partnering with American Eagle.
|
__________________________
|
First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Statements
The following tables contain financial information for the periods indicated. For full financial information, notes, and management commentary please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted on Green Growth Brands' Investor Relations site and SEDAR. All financial information is provided in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. "Adjusted EBITDA" is equal to net income (loss) before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, plus fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, share-based compensation and payments, loss (gain) on equity investments, loss (gain) on foreign exchange, loss (gain) on short-term investments, transaction costs, listing fees and certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by (used for) operations.
|
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at September 28, 2019 and June 30, 2019
|
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
September 28, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
6,811,539
|
$
|
10,256,008
|
Receivables
|
2,240,238
|
580,529
|
Prepaid expenses
|
3,452,367
|
5,142,618
|
Inventories
|
11,282,915
|
10,244,804
|
Biological assets
|
1,321,379
|
1,352,097
|
Notes receivable
|
48,103
|
47,739
|
Other receivables
|
2,969,527
|
3,006,760
|
Deferred lease charges
|
-
|
727,518
|
28,126,068
|
31,358,073
|
Non-current assets
|
Deposits and other assets
|
604,414
|
2,880,186
|
Deferred lease charges
|
-
|
2,606,940
|
Notes receivable
|
166,724
|
17,999,224
|
Property and equipment, net
|
29,052,104
|
18,761,723
|
Right-of-use assets
|
69,114,716
|
-
|
Intangible assets
|
101,991,179
|
39,925,984
|
Goodwill
|
58,398,385
|
36,253,417
|
Total assets
|
$
|
287,453,590
|
$
|
149,785,547
|
Liabilities
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
27,370,962
|
16,028,807
|
Taxes payable
|
514,535
|
282,593
|
Due to related parties
|
8,464,855
|
317,535
|
Notes payable
|
34,878,986
|
45,762,540
|
Lease liabilities
|
10,512,065
|
-
|
Embedded derivative liabilities
|
618,774
|
1,496,214
|
Convertible debentures
|
46,922,616
|
41,623,041
|
129,282,793
|
105,510,730
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long term accrued liabilities
|
1,205,010
|
299,977
|
Lease liabilities
|
57,012,239
|
-
|
Embedded derivative liabilities
|
1,188,467
|
-
|
Convertible debentures
|
8,758,271
|
-
|
Deferred tax liability
|
6,985,048
|
1,437,324
|
75,149,035
|
1,737,301
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Share capital
|
182,371,023
|
119,881,374
|
Reserve for warrants
|
16,538,786
|
9,054,624
|
Reserve for share-based compensation
|
3,813,158
|
3,147,110
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(122,566,395)
|
(92,453,943)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
148,286
|
148,286
|
Total equity attributable to shareholders of Green Growth Brands Inc
|
80,304,858
|
39,777,451
|
Non-controlling interest
|
2,716,904
|
2,760,065
|
Total equity
|
83,021,762
|
42,537,516
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
287,453,590
|
$
|
149,785,547
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
September 28,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net loss after listing fees before income taxes
|
$ (29,886,676)
|
$ (2,846,537)
|
Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory
|
906,919
|
-
|
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
|
(507,284)
|
-
|
Stock based compensation
|
1,632,922
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,626,529
|
-
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
1,547,468
|
-
|
Non-operating expenses
|
6,264,165
|
156,102
|
Termination and severance
|
421,396
|
-
|
Writedown of developed technology
|
573,662
|
-
|
Other non-operating expenses
|
197,204
|
-
|
14,662,981
|
156,102
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (15,223,695)
|
$ (2,690,435)
|
Unaudited Condenseed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss
|
For the 13 weeks ended September 28 2019 and for the three months ended September 30, 2018
|
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
September 28,
|
September 30,
|
Sales
|
Revenue
|
$
|
12,701,958
|
$
|
-
|
Cost of goods sold
|
10,911,000
|
-
|
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|
1,790,958
|
-
|
Fair value change in biological assets
|
906,919
|
-
|
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of
|
(507,284)
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
1,391,323
|
-
|
Operating Expenses
|
General and administrative
|
9,683,667
|
2,450,960
|
Sales and marketing
|
10,070,716
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,632,922
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,626,529
|
-
|
25,013,834
|
2,450,960
|
(23,622,511)
|
(2,450,960)
|
Other expenses (income)
|
Gain in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
(4,240,710)
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,761,477
|
217
|
Accretion on convertible debentures
|
1,409,583
|
-
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(488,387)
|
155,885
|
Transaction costs
|
5,822,202
|
-
|
Net loss before listing fees and income taxes
|
(29,886,676)
|
(2,607,062)
|
Listing fees
|
-
|
239,475
|
Net loss after listing fees
|
(29,886,676)
|
(2,846,537)
|
Income taxes
|
356,609
|
-
|
Net loss after income taxes
|
$
|
(30,243,285)
|
$
|
(2,846,537)
|
Less:Non-controlling interest
|
43,161
|
-
|
Net Loss attributable to owners of the parent
|
$
|
(30,200,124)
|
$
|
(2,846,537)
|
Net loss per Common Share attributable to the parent
|
Basic and Diluted
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
Weighted average common shares
|
198,246,478
|
84,428,676
|
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cashflow
|
For the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2019, and for the three months ended September 30, 2018
|
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
September 28,
|
September 30,
|
Cashflow from Operating Activities
|
Net loss after income taxes for the period
|
$
|
(30,243,285)
|
$
|
(2,846,537)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Stock based compensation
|
1,632,922
|
-
|
Shares and warrants issued for services and fees
|
4,115,733
|
567,884
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,578,965
|
-
|
Writedown of developed software
|
409,022
|
-
|
Deferred tax expense
|
(225,333)
|
-
|
Accretion expense
|
1,409,583
|
-
|
Gain in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities
|
(4,240,710)
|
-
|
Net fair value adjustment on biological assets
|
399,635
|
-
|
Foreign exchange on translation
|
(488,387)
|
-
|
Changes in working capital balances
|
Receivables
|
(1,646,660)
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,690,251
|
-
|
Other receivables
|
1,994,059
|
(185,874)
|
Inventories
|
(27,538)
|
-
|
Biological assets
|
(368,917)
|
-
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
8,815,006
|
(787,634)
|
Taxes payable
|
231,942
|
-
|
(12,963,712)
|
(3,252,161)
|
Cashflow from Investing Activities
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(9,723,474)
|
-
|
Purchase of software
|
(723,738)
|
-
|
Acquisition of business and assets, net of cash acquired
|
(12,703,263)
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
|
11,792
|
-
|
Advances on acquisitions
|
-
|
(32,347,500)
|
(23,138,683)
|
(32,347,500)
|
Cashflow from Financing Activities
|
Cash received on warrants exercised
|
298,420
|
-
|
Proceeds from bought deal financing
|
36,513,665
|
-
|
Repayment of notes
|
(15,485,000)
|
-
|
Principal payments of lease liabilities
|
(1,589,689)
|
-
|
Proceeds from promissory notes
|
12,794,844
|
-
|
Proceeds from convertible debentures, net of issuance costs
|
-
|
66,061,829
|
32,532,240
|
66,061,829
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
125,686
|
-
|
Increase in cash
|
(3,444,469)
|
30,462,168
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
10,256,008
|
4,688,311
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
6,811,539
|
$
|
35,150,479
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
Interest paid
|
445,232
|
-
|
Income taxes paid
|
350,000
|
-
|
Other non-cash investing and financing activities
|
Change in accrual for construction in progress
|
861,479
|
-
|
Acquisition of business for non-cash
|
47,107,913
|
-
|
Issuance of shares for underwriter fees on bought deal financing
|
2,080,494
|
-
|
Segmented statement of operations for the 14 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and three months ended September 30, 2018
|
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
MSO
|
CBD
|
Head office
|
Allocations
|
Total
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Sales
|
Revenue
|
$
|
7,555,102
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5,146,856
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
12,701,958
|
$
|
-
|
Cost of goods sold
|
4,575,274
|
-
|
4,576,384
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,759,342
|
-
|
10,911,000
|
-
|
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|
2,979,828
|
-
|
570,472
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,759,342)
|
-
|
1,790,958
|
-
|
Fair value change in biological assets included in
|
906,919
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
906,919
|
-
|
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological
|
(507,284)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(507,284)
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
2,580,193
|
-
|
570,472
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,759,342)
|
-
|
1,391,323
|
-
|
Operating Expenses
|
General and administration
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,433,502
|
2,450,960
|
(1,749,835)
|
-
|
9,683,667
|
2,450,960
|
Sales and marketing
|
1,710,707
|
-
|
8,360,009
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10,070,716
|
-
|
Stock based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,632,922
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,632,922
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
142,564
|
-
|
2,865,550
|
-
|
627,922
|
-
|
(9,507)
|
-
|
3,626,529
|
-
|
1,853,271
|
-
|
11,225,559
|
-
|
13,694,346
|
2,450,960
|
(1,759,342)
|
-
|
25,013,834
|
2,450,960
|
726,922
|
-
|
(10,655,087)
|
-
|
(13,694,346)
|
(2,450,960)
|
-
|
-
|
(23,622,511)
|
(2,450,960)
|
Non-operating expenses
|
Gain in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,240,710)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,240,710)
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
21,712
|
-
|
1,117,964
|
-
|
2,621,801
|
217
|
-
|
-
|
3,761,477
|
217
|
Accretion expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,409,583
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,409,583
|
-
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(488,387)
|
155,885
|
-
|
-
|
(488,387)
|
155,885
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,822,202
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,822,202
|
-
|
Net income (loss) before listing fees and income taxes
|
705,210
|
-
|
(11,773,051)
|
-
|
(18,818,835)
|
(2,607,062)
|
-
|
-
|
(29,886,676)
|
(2,607,062)
|
Listing fees
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
239,475
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
239,475
|
Net income (loss) after listing fees
|
705,210
|
-
|
(11,773,051)
|
-
|
(18,818,835)
|
(2,846,537)
|
-
|
-
|
(29,886,676)
|
(2,846,537)
|
Income taxes
|
356,609
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
356,609
|
-
|
Net income (loss) after income taxes
|
$
|
348,601
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(11,773,051)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(18,818,835)
|
$
|
(2,846,537)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(30,243,285)
|
$
|
(2,846,537)
|
Net income (loss) and comprehensive loss attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
391,762
|
-
|
(11,773,051)
|
-
|
(18,818,835)
|
(2,846,537)
|
-
|
-
|
(30,200,124)
|
(2,846,537)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
43,161
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43,161
|
-
|
348,601
|
-
|
(11,773,051)
|
-
|
(18,818,835)
|
(2,846,537)
|
-
|
-
|
(30,243,285)
|
(2,846,537)
|
Supplemental segemented information
|
Assets
|
173,818,672
|
-
|
101,694,365
|
-
|
11,940,553
|
67,702,122
|
-
|
-
|
287,453,590
|
67,702,122
|
Liabilities
|
32,201,594
|
-
|
79,177,273
|
-
|
93,052,961
|
66,925,655
|
-
|
-
|
204,431,828
|
66,925,655
Share this article