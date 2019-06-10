Green Growth Brands Continues Rapid Expansion with Plans to Open Over 70 New Locations at Brookfield Properties' Shopping Centers

COLUMBUS, OH, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) ("GGB" or "the Company") announced today an arrangement through which the Company will open over 70 prime shop locations with potential for more at Brookfield Properties' shopping centers throughout the United States. These exciting plans will further expand GGB's physical footprint to approximately 280 total locations by the end of 2019.

"Brookfield Properties operates some of the most exciting and visited malls in the country, and we are thrilled to introduce our CBD shops to their centers," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We know that consumers prefer to buy personal care and beauty products from physical stores, and this partnership will allow us access to millions of consumers."

With a portfolio of over 160 best-in-class retail real estate assets, Brookfield Properties' retail properties are hubs for communities across the U.S., featuring shopping, dining, entertainment and gathering. Currently, there are seven GGB shops within the Brookfield Properties' portfolio.

"Curation of our shopping centers is fundamental to our ongoing evolution," said Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group and Vice Chairman of Brookfield Property Group. "It is our job to bring in retail offerings and experiences that today's consumer desires and this includes GGB's CBD products. GGB is at the forefront of this trend and we are pleased they will expand their reach within our portfolio."

In addition to Seventh Sense Shops, GGB is further expanding its chain of CBD-infused personal care product shops with a new prestige brand called Green Lily. Green Lily is a mindful-luxe CBD brand dedicated to empowering women. Four Green Lily locations will open in the near-future at Brookfield Properties' shopping centers.

All Green Growth Brands CBD products are sourced from U.S.-based, licensed hemp processors and are Farm Bill 2018 compliant. All products are rigorously tested and compliant with applicable requirements under the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, and EU Cosmetic Regulations, as well as the California Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 (Proposition 65). GGB sells and distributes topical CBD products only in jurisdictions that permit such sale.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, Meri + Jayne, and has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman Brand. Already boasting the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country and at DSW shoe stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about our vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

About Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy

Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy creates CBD-infused botanical body care using the finest ingredients on earth. Crafted with wellness in mind, Seventh Sense aims to make CBD an accessible part of self-care routines across the country. Discover the magic of CBD at shops across the country and online at ShopSeventhSense.com.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, providing industry-leading portfolio management capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management — a global alternative asset manager with over $365 billion in AUM.

Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate. For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.

Cautionary Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the marijuana industry in the United States, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies, including with respect to its retail shop strategy; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 26, 2018 which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including without limitation, the expansion of GGB's Seventh Sense brand, the expected access to new customers in premier retail locations and the expected opening date of the first GGB shop, is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

SOURCE Green Growth Brands

For further information: For investor relations inquiries, please contact: Julia Fulton, Investor & Public Relations, (614) 505-9880, jfulton@greengrowthbrands.com or Eric Wright, 416-640-2963, ewright@greengrowthbrands.com or Peter Horvath, (614) 508-4222; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, wynn@thirtydash.ca

Related Links

https://www.greengrowthbrands.com/

