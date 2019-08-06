Green Growth Brands Celebrates Opening More Than 100 CBD Shops In Seven Months

Total shop locations expected to reach 105 on Thursday, August 8th

COLUMBUS, OH, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) ("GGB" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to open its 100th Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy ("Seventh Sense") mall-based shop on Thursday, August 8th. The first Seventh Sense shop opened in early February.

"This is a huge milestone for Green Growth Brands and Seventh Sense," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We believe we have created the largest and most valuable network of brick and mortar CBD shops in the country."

Seventh Sense shops retail high-quality botanical therapy CBD-infused personal care and beauty products at affordable prices. The product offering includes over 100 SKUs across bath, body, face, therapeutic, and sleep categories.

In addition to the network of shops, earlier this year, Seventh Sense launched its eCommerce site, ShopSeventhSense.com, allowing consumers access to hemp-derived CBD personal care and beauty products online.

A list of all current shop locations is available on ShopSeventhSense.com and is detailed below:

Fayette Mall, Lexington, KY Glenbrook Square, Fort Wayne, IN Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN Castleton Square , Indianapolis, IN Oxmoor Center, Louisville, KY Mayfair , Wauwatosa, WI CherryVale Mall, Rockford, IL Providence Place, Providence, RI Emerald Square , North Attleboro, MA Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, Las Vegas, NV South Shore Plaza, Braintree, MA Penn Square Mall, Oklahoma City, OK Opry Mills , Nashville, TN (location #1) Opry Mills , Nashville, TN (location #2) King of Prussia , King of Prussia, PA The Streets at Southpoint, Durham, NC Arizona Mills, Tempe, AZ (location #1) Arizona Mills, Tempe, AZ (location #2) Park Place , Tucson, AZ Solano Town Center, Fairfield, CA Brea Mall, Brea, CA Tucson Mall, Tucson, AZ Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood, IN Battlefield Mall, Springfield, MO Wolfchase Galleria, Memphis, TN Orland Square , Orland Park, IL University Park Mall, Mishawaka, IN Imperial Valley, El Centro, CA Colorado Mills, Lakewood, CO Park Meadows , Lone Tree, CO Chicago Ridge Mall, Chicago Ridge, IL Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL Burlington Mall, Burlington, MA Arundel Mills , Hanover, MD (location #1) Arundel Mills , Hanover, MD (location #2) Concord Mills, Concord, NC Haywood Mall, Greenville, SC The Mills at Jersey Gardens, Elizabeth, NJ (location #1) The Mills at Jersey Gardens, Elizabeth NJ (location #2) Auburn Mall, Auburn, MA Natick Mall, Natick, MA Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, PA Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA Pioneer Place, Portland, OR The Shops at Mission Viejo , Mission Viejo, CA Northshore Mall, Peabody, MA Towson Town Center, Towson, MD Livingston Mall, Livingston, NJ Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, OK Fox River Mall, Appleton, WI Bay Park Square , Green Bay, WI Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS Rockaway Townsquare, Rockaway, NJ Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa , OK Montgomery Mall, North Wales , PA Newport Centre , Jersey City , NJ Market Place Shopping Center, Champaign, IL Southridge Mall, Greendale , WI Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA McCain Mall, North Little Rock , AR Solomon Pond Mall, Marlborough , MA Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Central Valley, NY The Maine Mall, South Portland, ME Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville , NJ The Mall at Rockingham Park, Salem , NH Harford Mall, Bel Air , MD Connecticut Post Mall, Milford , CT Southlake Mall, Merrillville , IN The Mall of New Hampshire , Manchester, NH The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Manchester , CT Park Plaza , Little Rock , AR Greenwood Mall, Bowling Green , KY The Mall in Columbia , Columbia , MD Burnsville Center, Burnsville, MN Meadowood Mall, Reno , NV Park City Center, Lancaster , PA Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach , SC Columbiana Centre, Columbia , SC CoolSprings Galleria, Franklin, TN Square One Mall, Saugus , MA Fashion Valley, San Diego , CA Louis Joliet Mall, Joliet , IL St Charles Towne Center, Waldorf , MD Mid Rivers Mall, St Peters , MO Northpark Mall, Joplin , MO Pheasant Lane Mall, Nashua, NH Monroeville Mall, Monroeville , PA Houston Galleria, Houston , TX Towne East Square , Wichita , KS Mall St Matthews , Louisville, KY Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, AL Christiana Mall, Newark, DE Fox Valley Mall, Aurora , IL Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC West Town Mall, Knoxville , TN Town Center at Aurora , Aurora, CO Westfarms, W Hartford, CT Crossroads Center , St Cloud, MN Northlake Mall, Charlotte, NC SouthPark, Charlotte , NC Monmouth Mall, Eatontown, NJ Cherry Hill , Cherry Hill , NJ Ocean County Mall, Toms River , NJ Roosevelt Field , Garden City , NY La Plaza Mall, McAllen , TX

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country and at DSW shoe stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about our vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

About Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy

Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy offers CBD-infused botanical body care using the finest ingredients on earth. Crafted with wellness in mind, Seventh Sense aims to make CBD an accessible part of self-care routines across the country. Discover the magic of CBD at shops across the country and online at ShopSeventhSense.com.

Cautionary Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the marijuana industry in the United States, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 26, 2018 which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy, the Company's vision to become a multi-state operator with retail stores exceeding certain financial thresholds, is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

SOURCE Green Growth Brands

For further information: For investor relations inquiries, please contact: Julia Fulton, Investor & Public Relations, IR@greengrowthbrands.com or Eric Wright, 289-805-3697, ewright@greengrowthbrands.com, or Peter Horvath, (614) 508-4222; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, wynn@thirtydash.ca

Related Links

https://www.greengrowthbrands.com/

