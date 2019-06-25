Green Growth Brands Appoints Jann Parish Chief Marketing Officer

"As GGB continues rapid expansion in both the CBD and MSO segments, we are delighted to be bringing Jann, a proven consumer marketing expert, onboard," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "Jann is a master at positioning brands to resonate with consumers. As we scale our portfolio of brands, I am confident that under her leadership we will be differentiated from the competition. We are so pleased to welcome Jann to the team."

In prior roles Parish has displayed her talent for driving meaningful results through consumer initiatives, building and evolving brands and leading high-performing teams. Parish was most recently at Victoria's Secret as CMO. Prior to Victoria's Secret, Parish was with PVH Corporation, working with global brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger in a variety of leadership roles. While at Calvin Klein, she led the re-positioning of the Calvin Klein brand, most notably shifting the brand voice and marketing content to appeal to the millennial consumer. These efforts led to the development of the highly successful social media campaign, #mycalvins, which is still in use today, and resulted in more than three-times growth in the women's intimates space within two years.

"I am thrilled to be joining the GGB team at such a pivotal moment as we launch brands across the cannabis and CBD space," said Parish. "I am excited to lead the way Green Growth Brands speaks to consumers, through an authentic and inclusive voice. We'll establish a new benchmark of branding and marketing, designed to resonate with the expected 14 million new users in cannabis, while maintaining loyalty with our existing consumers."

Parish is the recipient of numerous awards including Brand Innovators "100 Most Innovative Women in Marketing", CLIO Integrated Marketing and Social Strategy for #mycalvins, and YouTube for Justin Bieber for Calvin Klein Spring 2015.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country and at DSW shoe stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

Cautionary Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the marijuana industry in the United States, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 26, 2018 which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

