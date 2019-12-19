Green Growth Brands Announces CAMP™ Win at Jack Herer and High Times Cups

CAMP Animal Face Solventless Rosin recognized as best Indica vape pen cartridge and best vape pen

COLUMBUS, OH, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB or the Company) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) is proud to announce that its CAMP Animal Face Solventless Rosin received two awards during the week of December 9, 2019. It was recognized as best Indica vape pen cartridge at the Jack Herer Cup Las Vegas and was also recognized as best vape pen cartridge at the High Times Nevada Cup.

CAMP Animal Face is a terpene-rich, premium solventless rosin strain. The flower is cultivated in small batches, picked and trimmed by hand. The pure pressed cannabis is then extracted without the use of solvents for an authentic flavor and a clean experience. The result is a product with all the flavor of flower in the convenience of a cartridge. CAMP is the first brand to introduce a Solventless Rosin Cartridge in Nevada.

"The recognition of CAMP by both the Jack Herer Cup and High Times is a truly meaningful accomplishment. Our Head Processor, Aaron Nino, and his team, along with our cultivation, merchant, and marketing teams, are doing remarkable work to bring innovative product assortments to the industry," said Randy Whitaker, COO of GGB. "Upon launch, CAMP solventless rosin immediately had commercial success with consumers, and we are really excited that it received the same reception from industry experts. We can't wait to continue to grow the brand and expand to additional states, starting with Massachusetts this spring."

To learn more about CAMP and the team behind the brand, visit TheSourceNV.com/CAMP.

About CAMP™

CAMP is a brand born from the idea of connecting with nature, connecting with others and connecting with yourself. Nevada's first solventless rosin THC products by CAMP are available now at The Source dispensaries in Las Vegas and Henderson. Learn more about our vision at TheSourceNV.com/CAMP.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and 8 Fold. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., via dispensaries in Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida and the largest network of CBD shops in malls across the country and ShopSeventhSense.com. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

Cautionary Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the marijuana industry in the United States, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 26, 2018 which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy, the Company's plan to open new dispensaries in the remainder of the calendar year, the Company's vision to become a multi-state operator with retail stores exceeding certain financial thresholds is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

SOURCE Green Growth Brands

For further information: For investor relations inquiries, please contact: Julia Fulton, Investor & Public Relations, Press@greengrowthbrands.com; or Eric Wright, 289-805-3697, ewright@greengrowthbrands.com; or Peter Horvath, (614) 508-4222; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, wynn@thirtydash.ca

Related Links

https://www.greengrowthbrands.com/

