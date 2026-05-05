Green Cabbage Names Leo Dalle Molle Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Global Expansion

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Green Cabbage, the global leader in procurement intelligence, has appointed Leo Dalle Molle as Chief Revenue Officer, tapping a seasoned enterprise growth leader to scale its global revenue strategy and accelerate market expansion.

Dalle Molle brings extensive experience advising and leading commercial strategy for Fortune 500 organizations, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at KPMG. His background spans procurement transformation, complex deal strategy, and building high-performing global revenue teams.

Green Cabbage Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

"Leo's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Green Cabbage," said Eric, CEO of Green Cabbage. "As we scale our platform and expand our global footprint, his leadership will be critical in aligning our go-to-market strategy with the growing demand for real-time procurement intelligence. He understands how to translate innovation into measurable revenue impact."

Green Cabbage has launched Harvest, its next-generation platform and the leading agentic AI solution for procurement intelligence, built to deliver unmatched speed, precision, and security in a rapidly evolving landscape. Dalle Molle brings a unique perspective, having worked closely with Green Cabbage in prior engagements and seen firsthand the measurable results delivered for clients, from cost savings to stronger supplier strategies. As CRO, he will lead global sales, partnerships, and customer growth initiatives, focused on scaling the adoption of Harvest and driving faster, smarter, and more secure outcomes for clients.

"I'm excited to join Green Cabbage during such a high-growth phase," said Dalle Molle. "The company has built a differentiated platform with clear market demand. My focus is on scaling that momentum, strengthening customer relationships, expanding into new markets, and building a revenue engine that supports long-term, sustainable growth."

Dalle Molle's appointment underscores Green Cabbage's continued investment in leadership and its commitment to driving innovation across procurement and workforce intelligence.

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, Travel & Expense and AI spend through our Harvest Platform.

Green Cabbage delivers Real, Tangible Outcomes with Market, Commercial, and Supplier Intelligence in as little as 24 hours. Green Cabbage services 2600+ clients across the globe in Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting Firms. From pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, training and more.

Visit Green Cabbage: greencabbage.com

Contact:

Alex Fochler: Head of Marketing at Green Cabbage

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Cabbage