Green Cabbage + Flywl: A Game-Changing Partnership for Cloud Procurement Excellence

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Green Cabbage, the global leader in procurement intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Flywl, the innovative cloud marketplace platform transforming how enterprises buy and manage software across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. This partnership is set to redefine cloud procurement, delivering faster, smarter, and more cost-effective technology solutions for clients across all industries.

As cloud software adoption accelerates, procurement teams face growing complexity from fragmented marketplaces, scattered pricing data, and slow buying cycles. By combining Green Cabbage's procurement intelligence with Flywl's unified cloud marketplace platform, this partnership empowers organizations to make faster procurement decisions to deliver maximum value from each technology investment.

This partnership empowers organizations to make faster procurement decisions. Post this

Unlocking New Levels of Procurement Speed and Insight

Flywl's marketplace platform Compass empowers enterprise buyers to transact software in hours, not months, while maximizing commitment utilization and automating compliance, approvals, and spend visibility across major cloud providers. When paired with Green Cabbage's leading market intelligence, negotiation expertise, and secure platform, OneWorkspace, clients will now gain:

Faster Procurement, Faster Results: Simplify cloud software buying so teams get what they need quickly and start seeing value sooner.





Complete Spend Visibility: See all cloud commitments, renewals, and costs in one place to make smarter, data-driven decisions.





Sharper Commercial Insights: Leverage granular data to negotiate better deals and optimize contracts down to the SKU level.





Maximized Savings Opportunities: Uncover hidden rebates, optimize spend, and ensure pricing is aligned across the enterprise.

"This partnership shows Green Cabbage's commitment to delivering solutions that truly make a difference for our clients," said Eric Cunningham, CEO & Founder of Green Cabbage. "Working with Flywl, we are tackling one of the biggest challenges in enterprise procurement today, cloud software spend, with solutions that bring clarity, speed, and real financial impact while simplifying procurement."

A Shared Vision for Moving the Industry Forward

At the core of this partnership is a shared belief: buying and managing cloud software shouldn't be complicated. Flywl's focus on making cloud marketplace procurement faster and easier aligns naturally with Green Cabbage's deep expertise in procurement intelligence and supplier optimization. Together, Green Cabbage and Flywl are helping procurement, finance, and technology teams cut through complexity and make smarter decisions with confidence.

"We're excited to partner with Green Cabbage to give our customers more value for their software investments," said Ankur Srivastava, CEO & Founder of Flywl. "Our combined speed, visibility, and intelligence will help organizations move faster and make clearer decisions based on data-driven insights."

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, and Travel & Expense spend through our OneWorkspace Platform.

Green Cabbage delivers Real, Tangible Outcomes with Market, Commercial, and Supplier Intelligence within 24-48 hours. Green Cabbage services 2600+ clients across the globe in Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting Firms. From pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, and training.

Green Cabbage enables you to secure not just the best price, but the best overall agreement.

For more information, visit https://www.greencabbage.com.

About Flywl

Flywl is the cloud marketplace platform transforming how enterprises buy and sell software. Built for speed, governance, and savings, Flywl unifies procurement across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplaces, reducing procurement cycles from months to days and helping buyers maximize committed spend. For more information, visit https://www.flywl.com/.

Media Contacts:

Green Cabbage

Alex Fochler

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Flywl

Cameron Hart

Head of Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Cabbage