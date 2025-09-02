Green Cabbage Welcomes New CCO to Accelerate Global Growth and Client Value

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Green Cabbage, the global leader in procurement intelligence, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Van Keulen (MVK) as its new Chief Client Officer (CCO). With more than 15 years of experience in procurement and supply chain leadership across high-growth retail companies and, most recently, as Chief Procurement Officer and Practice Leader at Coupa, MVK brings an unmatched blend of strategic insight, operational excellence, and global perspective to the Green Cabbage executive team.

Born in Amsterdam, MVK is truly a citizen of the world, having lived in five countries: the Netherlands, Belgium, USA, Canada, and now Portugal. Together with his wife and three children, whose diverse birthplaces span Belgium and Canada, his family proudly embodies what he calls "a true United Nations." Outside of work, he is a passionate sports fan, with loyalty to European football, Major League Baseball's New York Yankees, and Formula 1 racing.

"As a practitioner, I have always believed in making fact-based decisions, doing my homework, and establishing strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders," said MVK. "In the age of AI having reliable, structured, governed and trusted data is critical to understanding the competitive landscape, where there is leverage, while optimizing the value of spend requires the right intelligence at your fingertips. That is exactly what Green Cabbage has created, and this is the perfect time to help scale and grow globally across all verticals. I am truly inspired by the measurable value Eric, and the team are delivering to the procurement community, and excited about the journey ahead."

MVK began his career in Finance before transitioning into Procurement and Supply Chain, where he built a reputation for leading transformation, driving measurable savings, and implementing innovative sourcing strategies. His appointment signals a major step in Green Cabbage's continued growth following its recent Series A funding and its mission to transform how companies manage Indirect Technology, Contingent Workforce, Marketing, and Travel & Expense spend.

Eric Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Green Cabbage, shared his excitement about the new CCO:

"We are thrilled to welcome MVK to Green Cabbage. His experience as both a practitioner and global leader, combined with his passion for innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unmatched procurement intelligence and client value. His leadership will be critical as we continue to scale globally and bring the best solutions to our clients at a pace the market has never seen before."

Green Cabbage's appointment of MVK as CCO represents a pivotal moment in its journey to redefine procurement intelligence worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to empowering organizations with the insights, tools, and negotiation strategies needed to drive 15–30% savings and sustainable business growth. Hiring him will help us drastically upskill our people and scale the most horizontally diverse platform the market has ever seen.

Green Cabbage is a global leader in procurement and workforce market intelligence, helping organizations optimize spend across indirect technology, contingent workforce, marketing, and travel & expense categories. Through its proprietary OneWorkspace platform and executive relationships, Green Cabbage delivers measurable value, enabling companies to achieve 15–30% savings with a guaranteed minimum 5X ROI.

