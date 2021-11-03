TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its third quarter 2021 results.

"We made significant progress this quarter to drive value creation through both organic growth and acquisition. The transactions we announced in the U.S., Canada and Ireland will elevate our strategies and build new muscle as we scale and extend our business," said Paul Mahon, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco Inc. "We are pleased with the results Great-West Lifeco achieved in the third quarter, with strong underlying business performance across operating segments and the benefits of recent acquisitions driving double-digit base earnings growth and strong base ROE."

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) were $872 million, or $0.94 per common share (EPS), for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $826 million, or $0.89 per common share, for the same quarter last year. Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $870 million, or $0.93 per common share, compared to $679 million or $0.73 per common share a year ago.

Common Shareholders Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Base earnings(1)



Canada $312 $270 United States (U.S.) 221 83 Europe 232 182 Capital and Risk Solutions 107 156 Lifeco Corporate (2) (12) Total base earnings(1) $870 $679





Items excluded from base earnings(2) 2 147





Net earnings $872 $826











Base EPS(1) $0.93 $0.73 Net EPS $0.94 $0.89











Base return on equity(1)(3) 14.5% 13.5% Return on equity(1)(3) 14.9% 12.1%

(1)Represents a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's third quarter of 2021 interim MD&A for additional details. (2)Items excluded from base earnings are actuarial assumption changes and other management actions, market-related impacts on liabilities, transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Personal Capital, MassMutual and Prudential, a provision for payments relating to the Company's 2003 acquisition of The Canada Life Assurance Company, restructuring and integration costs as well as a net gain related to the sale of Irish Progressive Services International Limited in Q3 2020. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's third quarter of 2021 interim MD&A for additional details. (3)Base return on equity and return on equity are calculated using the trailing four quarters of applicable earnings and common shareholders' equity.

Base EPS for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.93, increased by 27% from $0.73 a year ago, primarily due to MassMutual business related base earnings of $68 million (US$54 million) and the impact of higher equity markets across all jurisdictions. The Company also had favourable investment experience and a pension settlement gain in Europe as well as favourable morbidity experience in Canada. These items were partially offset by estimated claims related to recent major weather events as well as unfavourable U.S. life claims experience primarily due to the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Capital and Risk Solutions segment.

Reported net EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.94 up from $0.89 in 2020. The increase was primarily due to base earnings growth as well as favourable market-related impacts on liabilities. These items were partially offset by higher acquisition related costs and integration and restructuring costs in the U.S. and Lifeco Corporate. Net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included a net gain of $94 million related to the sale of Irish Progressive Services International Limited (IPSI).

Highlights

Key strategic transactions announced

The Company announced several key strategic business transactions in the U.S., Canada and Ireland to add scale and grow their respective businesses as well as recent capital transactions to support this growth.

On July 21, 2021 , a Lifeco subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (GWL&A), which operates primarily as 'Empower Retirement' (Empower) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (Prudential) full-service retirement business for a total value of US$3.55 billion . The acquisition will add significant scale and capabilities and further strengthens Empower's position as the second largest retirement plan service provider in the United States . The transaction is expected to deliver run-rate annual pre-tax expense synergies of US$180 million which are expected to be phased in over 24 months, and also increases the synergy potential of Empower's 2020 acquisition of hybrid wealth manager, Personal Capital, across a larger combined business. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

, a Lifeco subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (GWL&A), which operates primarily as 'Empower Retirement' (Empower) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (Prudential) full-service retirement business for a total value of . The acquisition will add significant scale and capabilities and further strengthens Empower's position as the second largest retirement plan service provider in . The transaction is expected to deliver run-rate annual pre-tax expense synergies of which are expected to be phased in over 24 months, and also increases the synergy potential of Empower's 2020 acquisition of hybrid wealth manager, Personal Capital, across a larger combined business. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. On September 1, 2021 , a Lifeco subsidiary, The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life) completed the previously announced acquisition of ClaimSecure Inc., an industry-leading healthcare management firm that provides health and dental claim management services to private and public businesses in Canada .

, a Lifeco subsidiary, The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life) completed the previously announced acquisition of ClaimSecure Inc., an industry-leading healthcare management firm that provides health and dental claim management services to private and public businesses in . Subsequent to September 30, 2021 , on November 1, 2021 , a Lifeco subsidiary, Irish Life Group Limited ( Irish Life ) completed the previously announced acquisition of Ark Life Assurance Company dac (Ark Life) from Phoenix Group Holdings plc for a total cash consideration of €230 million. The acquisition adds scale to Irish Life's retail division and enhances Irish Life's ability to provide customers with market-leading wealth and insurance solutions.

, on , a Lifeco subsidiary, Irish Life Group Limited ( ) completed the previously announced acquisition of Ark Life Assurance Company dac (Ark Life) from Phoenix Group Holdings plc for a total cash consideration of €230 million. The acquisition adds scale to retail division and enhances ability to provide customers with market-leading wealth and insurance solutions. Subsequent to September 30, 2021 , on October 7, 2021 , the Company announced it had agreed to enter into a long-term strategic relationship with Sagard Holdings ( Sagard ), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation. The relationship includes the sale of its United States -based subsidiaries, EverWest Real Estate Investors, LLC and EverWest Advisors, LLC (EverWest) to Sagard , in exchange for a minority shareholding in Sagard's subsidiary, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. The strategic relationship with Sagard is intended to advance the Company's strategy to further broaden its access to alternative investment options. The sale of EverWest is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Consolidated assets under administration of $2.2 trillion

Assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $2.2 trillion at September 30, 2021 , an increase of 11% from December 31, 2020 , primarily due to the impact of equity market movement and new business growth with respect to segregated funds, proprietary mutual funds and institutional net assets and other AUA, partially offset by the impact of currency movement.

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

The Company's capital position remained strong at September 30, 2021 , with a LICAT Ratio for Canada Life, Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary, of 123% which is above the Company's internal target range and the supervisory target.

, with a LICAT Ratio for Canada Life, Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary, of 123% which is above the Company's internal target range and the supervisory target. On August 16, 2021 , the Company issued $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount 3.60% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 (Subordinated Indebtedness), maturing on December 31, 2081 (LRCN Series 1).

, the Company issued aggregate principal amount 3.60% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 (Subordinated Indebtedness), maturing on (LRCN Series 1). Subsequent to September 30, 2021 , on October 8, 2021 , the Company issued 8,000,000 Series Y, 4.50% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $200 million .

, on , the Company issued 8,000,000 Series Y, 4.50% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of . The Company made payments of US$400 million on July 2, 2021 and US$100 million on September 29, 2021 on its committed line of credit related to the Company's acquisition of the retirement services business from MassMutual on December 31, 2020 , reducing the balance drawn on this line of credit to nil.

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into five reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe, Capital and Risk Solutions and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, refer to the Company's third quarter of 2021 interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

Q3 Canada segment base earnings of $312 million and net earnings of $305 million – Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $312 million , up 16% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to favourable morbidity experience in Group Customer, favourable mortality and investment experience in Individual Customer and higher fee income. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $305 million , up from $266 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to growth in base earnings and market related impacts on liabilities, partially offset by unfavourable actuarial assumption changes.

UNITED STATES

Q3 U.S. Financial Services base earnings of US$149 million and net earnings of US$138 million – U.S. Financial Services (primarily Empower) base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were US$149 million , up US$93 million or 166% from the third quarter of 2020. Base earnings growth included MassMutual base earnings of US$54 million and growth in the legacy Empower business from higher average equity markets and an increase in participants, as well as higher contributions from investment experience. These items were partially offset by a Personal Capital loss of US$4 million . Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were US$138 million , up from US$84 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to growth in base earnings.

– U.S. Financial Services (primarily Empower) base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were , up or 166% from the third quarter of 2020. Base earnings growth included MassMutual base earnings of and growth in the legacy Empower business from higher average equity markets and an increase in participants, as well as higher contributions from investment experience. These items were partially offset by a Personal Capital loss of . Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were , up from in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to growth in base earnings. Run-rate cost synergies are on track – Annualized run rate cost synergies of US$60 million pre-tax have been achieved as of September 30, 2021 related to the Company's acquisition of MassMutual's retirement services business. The Company remains on track to achieve annualized run rate cost synergies of US$160 million pre-tax at the end of integration in 2022.

– Annualized run rate cost synergies of pre-tax have been achieved as of related to the Company's acquisition of MassMutual's retirement services business. The Company remains on track to achieve annualized run rate cost synergies of pre-tax at the end of integration in 2022. Q3 Putnam net earnings of US$27 million – Putnam's net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were US$27 million , an improvement of US$17 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fee revenue and changes to certain tax estimates, partially offset by lower net investment income and higher compensation related and asset-based expenses. For Putnam , there were no differences between net and base earnings.

– net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were , an improvement of compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fee revenue and changes to certain tax estimates, partially offset by lower net investment income and higher compensation related and asset-based expenses. For , there were no differences between net and base earnings. Putnam average assets under management up 14% – Putnam's average assets under management for the third quarter of 2021 were US$200.6 billion , an increase of US$23.9 billion compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to cumulative positive markets over the twelve-month period. Putnam continues to sustain strong investment performance relative to its peers. As of September 30, 2021 , approximately 75% and 86% of Putnam's fund assets performed at levels above the Lipper median on a three-year and five-year basis, respectively. In addition, 49% and 71% of Putnam's fund assets were in the Lipper top quartile on a three-year and five-year basis, respectively. Putnam has 28 funds currently rated 4-5 stars by Morningstar Ratings.

EUROPE

Q3 Europe segment base earnings of $232 million and net earnings of $357 million – Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $232 million , up 27% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to favourable investment experience in the United Kingdom (U.K.), fee income growth across all business units and a $47 million pension settlement gain in Ireland . These items were partially offset by less favourable morbidity experience in the U.K. and mortality experience in Ireland . Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $357 million , up $41 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to base earnings growth, higher contributions from actuarial assumption changes and other management actions and higher market-related impacts, partially offset by a $94 million net gain from the sale of IPSI in the third quarter of 2020.

– Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were , up 27% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to favourable investment experience in the (U.K.), fee income growth across all business units and a pension settlement gain in . These items were partially offset by less favourable morbidity experience in the U.K. and mortality experience in . Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were , up from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to base earnings growth, higher contributions from actuarial assumption changes and other management actions and higher market-related impacts, partially offset by a net gain from the sale of IPSI in the third quarter of 2020. Q3 Europe sales included a $1.3 billion bulk annuity deal in the U.K.

CAPITAL AND RISK SOLUTIONS

Q3 Capital and Risk Solutions segment base earnings of $107 million and net earnings of $102 million Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021, were $107 million , down 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 included a loss estimate of $61 million for net estimated claims, primarily due to the impact of recent major weather events. Excluding this item, base earnings increased compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to favourable impacts from new business and higher business volumes. This was partially offset by unfavourable U.S. life claims experience totalling $71 million primarily due to the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $102 million decreased $65 million from the prior year, primarily due to lower base earnings.

Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021, were , down 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Base earnings for the third quarter of 2021 included a loss estimate of for net estimated claims, primarily due to the impact of recent major weather events. Excluding this item, base earnings increased compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to favourable impacts from new business and higher business volumes. This was partially offset by unfavourable U.S. life claims experience totalling primarily due to the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of decreased from the prior year, primarily due to lower base earnings. • Continued expansion in the global reinsurance market – In the third quarter of 2021, the Company entered into a long-term reinsurance agreement with a life insurance company in Japan . In exchange for a single upfront premium payment, Canada Life will pay the actual benefit obligations incurred by the insurance company.

LIFECO CORPORATE

• Q3 Lifeco Corporate segment base loss of $2 million and net loss of $60 million – Base loss of $2 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $10 million compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to changes in certain tax estimates and lower operating expenses. Net loss of $60 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net loss of $12 million for the same quarter last year was due to a provision for payments relating to the Company's 2003 acquisition of The Canada Life Assurance Company.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4380 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 3, 2021.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares Record Date Payment Date Amount, per share Series F December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.36875 Series G December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.3250 Series H December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.30313 Series I December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.28125 Series L December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.353125 Series M December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.3625 Series N December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.109313 Series P December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.3375 Series Q December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.321875 Series R December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.3000 Series S December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.328125 Series T December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.321875 Series Y(1) December 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.2589

(1) The Series Y First Preferred Shares were issued on October 8, 2021. The first dividend payment will be made on December 31, 2021 in the amount of $0.2589 per share. Thereafter, dividends will be payable quarterly on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year at a rate of $0.28125 per share.

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.2 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at September 30, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)



As at or for the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30 2021 June 30 2021 Sept. 30 2020

Sept. 30 2021 Sept. 30 2020 Earnings











Base earnings(1) $ 870 $ 826 $ 679

$ 2,435 $ 1,928 Net earnings - common shareholders 872 784 826

2,363 2,031 Per common share











Basic:











Base earnings(1) 0.934 0.889 0.732

2.620 2.078 Net earnings 0.938 0.844 0.891

2.544 2.190 Diluted net earnings 0.936 0.842 0.891

2.540 2.189 Dividends paid 0.438 0.438 0.438

1.314 1.314 Book value 24.40 23.70 22.57



















Base return on equity(1) 14.5% 13.9% 13.5%





Return on equity(1) 14.9% 15.0% 12.4%



















Total premiums and deposits(1)(2) $ 39,282 $ 36,804 $ 40,903

$ 121,149 $ 130,514 Fee and other income 1,858 1,800 1,486

5,409 4,333 Net policyholder benefits, dividends and experience refunds 10,915 12,162 9,155

35,011 28,243













Total assets per financial statements $ 614,962 $ 604,176 $ 473,737





Proprietary mutual funds and institutional net assets(1) 365,764 358,297 341,436





Total assets under management(1) 980,726 962,473 815,173





Other assets under administration(1) 1,213,074 1,193,449 845,862





Total assets under administration(1) $ 2,193,800 $ 2,155,922 $ 1,661,035



















Total equity $ 30,232 $ 27,956 $ 26,648



















The Canada Life Assurance Company consolidated LICAT Ratio(3) 123% 126% 131%





















(1) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's September 30, 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details. (2) 2020 comparative figures have been reclassified to reflect presentation adjustments in the Canada segment. (3) The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) Ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's September 30, 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.







Base earnings(1) and Net earnings - common shareholders (unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30 2021 June 30 2021 Sept. 30 2020

Sept. 30 2021 Sept. 30 2020 Base earnings (loss)(1)











Canada $ 312 $ 293 $ 270

$ 903 $ 858 United States 221 190 83

515 183 Europe 232 184 182

617 493 Capital and Risk Solutions 107 150 156

402 412 Lifeco Corporate (2) 9 (12)

(2) (18) Lifeco base earnings(1) $ 870 $ 826 $ 679

$ 2,435 $ 1,928













Items excluded from base earnings(1)











Actuarial assumption changes and other management actions(1) $ 69 $ 37 $ 66

$ 111 $ 136 Market-related impacts on liabilities(1) 47 (19) 18

4 (96) Transaction costs related to acquisitions(1)(2) (90) (24) (31)

(115) (31) Restructuring and integration costs(1) (24) (15) —

(51) — Net gain/charge on business dispositions(1) — — 94

— 94 Tax legislative changes impact on liabilities(1) — (21) —

(21) — Items excluded from Lifeco base earnings(1) $ 2 $ (42) $ 147

$ (72) $ 103













Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders











Canada $ 305 $ 288 $ 266

$ 880 $ 770 United States 168 150 89

407 172 Europe 357 185 316

737 660 Capital and Risk Solutions 102 152 167

399 447 Lifeco Corporate (60) 9 (12)

(60) (18) Lifeco net earnings - common shareholders $ 872 $ 784 $ 826

$ 2,363 $ 2,031















(1) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's September 30, 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details. (2) The transaction costs incurred to date relate to the acquisitions of the full-service retirement business of Prudential, Personal Capital and the retirement services business of MassMutual and are included in the U.S. Corporate business unit. In addition, the third quarter of 2021 included a provision for payments relating to the Company's 2003 acquisition of The Canada Life Assurance Company.

