Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s Quarterly Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025, including its Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025, are available at greatwestlifeco.com/financial-reports and sedarplus.com. Readers are referred to the Basis of presentation, Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary note regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios sections at the end of this release for additional information on disclosures.

All figures are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Base earnings of $1.23 billion , or $1.33 per share, up 15% from Q3 2024

, or $1.33 per share, up 15% from Q3 2024 Net earnings of $1.16 billion , or $1.25 per share, increased by 35% from Q3 2024

, or $1.25 per share, increased by 35% from Q3 2024 Base ROE of 17.7% and ROE of 15.8%

and LICAT Ratio of 131% and Lifeco cash of $2.5 billion

and Repurchased $995 million in shares for the year to November 5, and intend to repurchase another $500 million by year end under the existing NCIB

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its Q3 2025 results.

"We successfully executed on our growth strategies this quarter, delivering record base earnings per share with growth above our medium-term objective," said David Harney, President and CEO, Great-West Lifeco. "The strong performance was driven by double-digit growth across our U.S., Europe and Capital and Risk Solutions businesses. Supported by the impressive organic capital generation of our operations, we are increasing planned buybacks to $1.5 billion for the full year while preserving balance sheet strength."

Key Financial Highlights



In-Quarter Year-to-Date

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024

Earnings











Base earnings1 $ 1,225 $ 1,149 $ 1,061 $ 3,404 $ 3,077

Net earnings $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859 $ 2,912 $ 2,895

Earnings per share











Base EPS2 $ 1.33 $ 1.24 $ 1.14 $ 3.67 $ 3.30

Net EPS $ 1.25 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 3.14 $ 3.10

Return on Equity











Base ROE2,3 17.7 % 17.4 % 17.3 %





ROE 15.8 % 14.9 % 15.6 %







Record base earnings1 of $1,225 million or $1.33 per common share in the third quarter, up 15% from $1,061 million a year ago. The strong results reflect double-digit base earnings growth across all lines of business. This was primarily driven by higher average assets from higher equity markets and strong sales, elevated insurance experience gains, modest credit experience, as well as favourable currency movements. These items were partially offset by lower earnings on surplus from lower yields.



Net earnings from continuing operations of $1,158 million in the third quarter ($859 million a year ago) or $1.25 per common share, included business transformation impacts from initiatives announced earlier this year, as well as the modest impact from assumption changes and management actions, partially offset by favourable market experience.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 2 Base EPS and base return on equity are non-GAAP ratios. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 3 Base return on equity and return on equity – continuing operations are calculated using the trailing four quarters of applicable earnings and common shareholders' equity.

Highlights

Strong underlying performance: Base earnings reached a record $1.23 billion, up 15% year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in our U.S., CRS and Europe businesses. Net earnings reached $1.16 billion, up 35% year-over-year. Base ROE was 17.7% and remains poised to expand, primarily owing to strong growth in our capital-efficient business, especially in the U.S. (ROE was 15.8%). Strong base capital generation and $2.5 billion in cash at Lifeco continue to provide substantial flexibility.

Continued repositioning of the portfolio toward higher-growth, capital-efficient businesses:

Total client assets 4 of $3.3 trillion, of which $1.1 trillion represents higher-margin assets under management or advisement 4 . Strong growth in client assets of 14% in Retirement and 17% in Wealth. Double-digit growth in Group Benefits base earnings, driven by strong insurance experience in Canada and favourable Group Benefits experience in the UK.

U.S. segment continued to deliver double-digit base earnings growth:

Empower's Retirement business generated US$30 billion in net plan inflows in Q3 2025, relative to the expectation of US$25 billion for the second half of 2025 announced in Q2 2025. Empower Wealth net flows 5 improved by 43% to US$3.4 billion compared to a year ago, primarily from strong rollover sales, as well as higher client and asset retention. Empower reported record pre-tax base operating margins 4 of 32% in Retirement, up 120 bps from a year ago, and 38% in Wealth, up 340 bps from a year ago, driven by continued operational efficiency.

Strong base earnings contribution from Capital and Risk Solutions (CRS) reinsurance business

CRS base earnings up 20% from the prior-year quarter, driven by sustained demand for capital solutions. Net earnings increased to $280 million from $19 million a year ago. Segment base ROE continues to exceed 40% (ROE of 41%).

Balance sheet strength provides substantial financial flexibility:

LICAT Ratio 6 of 131%, down 1 percentage point from Q2 2025, driven by greater organic reinvestment in Capital Solutions new business in CRS. Leverage ratio of 27% as at September 30, 2025, was lower than in the preceding quarter due to the repayment of US$500 million senior notes, which matured on August 12, 2025. Lifeco cash of $2.5 billion reflected significant share repurchases in the quarter. The Company completed a preferred share offering for gross proceeds of $200 million in Q3 2025, enhancing its financial flexibility. Book value per share of $27.86, up 8% year over year.



4 This is a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 5 See "Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Information" regarding the estimated net plan inflows of Empower's Retirement business. 6 The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) Ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Canada Life Assurance Company, Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary. The LICAT Ratio is calculated in accordance with the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions' guideline - Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test.

Q3 2025 SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into five reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe, Capital and Risk Solutions and Corporate – reflecting the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, refer to the Company's third quarter 2025 interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).



In-Quarter Year-to-Date



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024

(restated8) 2025 2024

(restated8)

Segment base earnings 7











United States $ 436 $ 341 $ 390 $ 1,142 $ 1,027

Canada 371 375 356 1,062 1,056

Europe 266 262 224 767 686

Capital and Risk Solutions 265 229 220 707 624

Corporate (113) (58) (129) (274) (316)

Total base earnings $ 1,225 $ 1,149 $ 1,061 $ 3,404 $ 3,077

Segment net earnings from continuing operations











United States $ 376 $ 305 $ 373 $ 1,019 $ 896

Canada 483 255 499 1,039 1,263

Europe 188 126 144 481 591

Capital and Risk Solutions 280 194 19 658 453

Corporate (169) 14 (176) (285) (308)

Total net earnings from continuing operations $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859 $ 2,912 $ 2,895

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations - - - - (115)

Net gain on disposal of discontinued operations - - - - 44

Total net earnings $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859 $ 2,912 $ 2,824



7 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 8 The Company has updated segment and line of business classifications for 2025 which has resulted in the restatement of certain comparative amounts.

UNITED STATES

U.S. segment base earnings of US$317 million ($436 million) and net earnings from continuing operations of US$272 million ($376 million) – Base earnings increased 10% from Q3 2024. Higher fee income driven by higher assets from business growth and strong markets was enhanced by record pre-tax operating margins in Retirement and Wealth.

CANADA

Canada segment base earnings of $371 million and net earnings of $483 million – Base earnings increased by $15 million, or 4%, compared to the same quarter last year, driven by strong Group Benefits insurance experience and Retirement earnings, partially offset by lower earnings on surplus. Net earnings were positively impacted by market experience and fair value impacts of assumption changes.

EUROPE

Europe segment base earnings of $266 million and net earnings of $188 million – Base earnings increased by $42 million, or 19%, compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to improved Group Benefits insurance experience and increased Wealth and Retirement fee income from higher client assets, as well as the impact of currency movements. These items were partially offset by lower earnings on surplus.

CAPITAL AND RISK SOLUTIONS

Capital and Risk Solutions segment base earnings of $265 million and net earnings of $280 million – Base earnings increased by $45 million, or 20%, compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to continued strength in Capital Solutions new business volume and favourable Risk Solutions claims experience.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 3, 2025.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares Amount, per share Series G $0.3250 Series H $0.30313 Series I $0.28125 Series L $0.353125 Series M $0.3625 Series N $0.109313 Series P $0.3375 Series Q $0.321875 Series R $0.3000 Series S $0.328125 Series T $0.321875 Series Y $0.28125 Series Z $0.38260

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

NCIB Share Purchases

In addition to shares repurchased to offset option dilution, the Company plans to repurchase $1.5 billion in shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") program during 2025. For the year to November 5, 2025, the Company repurchased shares for $995 million, which excludes purchases to offset option dilution. Share repurchases are made subject to market conditions, the Company's ability to effect the purchases on a prudent basis, and other strategic opportunities emerging.

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of base earnings per share and net earnings per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $1.22 and $1.04, respectively.

Q3 2025 Conference Call

Lifeco's third quarter conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the call will be available at 3rd Quarter 2025 – Conference Call and Webcastor by calling 1-647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free in North America). To join the conference call without operator assistance, please register and provide your phone number here.

A replay of the call will be available on November 6, 2025 until November 13, 2025. To listen to the replay, call 1-647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 (toll-free in North America), entry code 8649883.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of September 30, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets were $3.3 trillion.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions, except per share amounts)

Selected consolidated financial information













As at or for the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024













Base earnings1 $ 1,225 $ 1,149 $ 1,061

$ 3,404 $ 3,077 Net earnings from continuing operations2 1,158 894 859

2,912 2,895 Net earnings - common shareholders 1,158 894 859

2,912 2,824 Per common share











Basic:











Base earnings3 1.33 1.24 1.14

3.67 3.30 Net earnings from continuing operations 1.25 0.96 0.92

3.14 3.10 Net earnings 1.25 0.96 0.92

3.14 3.03 Dividends paid 0.610 0.610 0.555

1.830 1.665 Book value per common share2 27.86 27.38 25.78





Base dividend payout ratio3 45.9 % 49.2 % 48.7 %





Dividend payout ratio2 48.7 % 63.5 % 60.3 %





Efficiency ratio3 56.2 % 56.7 % 57.1 %





Base return on equity3 17.7 % 17.4 % 17.3 %





Return on equity - continuing operations2 15.8 % 14.9 % 15.6 %





Financial leverage ratio4 27 % 28 % 29 %

































Total assets per financial statements $ 858,676 $ 814,842 $ 779,741





Total assets under management or advisement1 1,114,020 1,036,167 965,922





Total assets under administration only2 2,193,703 2,007,290 1,915,626





Total client assets1 3,307,723 3,043,457 2,881,548





Total assets under administration1 3,543,766 3,275,298 3,110,284



















Total contractual service margin (net of reinsurance contracts held) 13,611 13,802 13,517



















Total equity 33,215 32,696 31,311



















Canada Life Assurance Company consolidated LICAT Ratio5 131 % 132 % 134 %





















1 This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 2 Refer to the "Glossary" section of the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim MD&A for additional details on the composition of this measure. 3 This metric is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 4 The calculation for financial leverage ratio includes the after-tax non-participating contractual service margin (CSM) balance in the denominator, excluding CSM associated with segregated fund guarantees. This reflects that the CSM represents future profit and is considered available capital under LICAT. These ratios are estimates based on available data. 5 The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) Ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Canada Life Assurance Company, Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary. The LICAT Ratio is calculated in accordance with the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions' guideline - Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim MD&A for additional details.

BASE AND NET EARNINGS

Consolidated base earnings and net earnings of Lifeco include the base earnings and net earnings of Empower, Canada Life (and its operating subsidiaries) and the Company's Corporate operating results (including PanAgora Asset Management). Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 also include the earnings from Putnam Investments reported as discontinued operations.

For a further description of base earnings, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document and the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim Management's Discussion and Analysis.

For further details on restated earnings for the three quarters of 2024, refer to the "Summary of Earnings Reclassification" section of the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Base earnings1 and net earnings - common shareholders by segment







For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated)

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Base earnings (loss)1











United States $ 436 $ 341 $ 390

$ 1,142 $ 1,027 Canada 371 375 356

1,062 1,056 Europe 266 262 224

767 686 Capital and Risk Solutions 265 229 220

707 624 Corporate (113) (58) (129)

(274) (316) Lifeco base earnings1 $ 1,225 $ 1,149 $ 1,061

$ 3,404 $ 3,077













Items excluded from base earnings











Market experience relative to expectations2 $ 40 $ (104) $ 41

$ (155) $ 176 Assumption changes and management actions2 (25) (3) (203)

(60) (165) Business transformation and other impacts (56) (121) (4)

(187) (82) Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangibles (37) (38) (36)

(112) (111) Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts 11 11 --

22 -- Items excluded from Lifeco base earnings $ (67) $ (255) $ (202)

$ (492) $ (182)













Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations2











United States $ 376 $ 305 $ 373

$ 1,019 $ 896 Canada 483 255 499

1,039 1,263 Europe 188 126 144

481 591 Capital and Risk Solutions 280 194 19

658 453 Corporate (169) 14 (176)

(285) (308) Lifeco net earnings from continuing operations2 $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859

$ 2,912 $ 2,895 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations -- -- --

-- (115) Net gain from disposal of discontinued operations -- -- --

-- 44 Lifeco net earnings - common shareholders $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859

$ 2,912 $ 2,824















1 This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this document for additional details. 2 Refer to the "Glossary" section of the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim MD&A for additional details on the composition of this measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses several non-GAAP financial measures to measure overall performance of the Company and to assess each of its business units. A financial measure is considered a non-GAAP measure for Canadian securities law purposes if it is presented other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) used for the Company's consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in compliance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. Investors may find these financial measures useful in understanding how management views the underlying business performance of the Company.

Base earnings (loss)

Base earnings (loss) reflect management's view of the underlying business performance of the Company and provides an alternate measure to understand the underlying business performance compared to IFRS net earnings.

Base earnings (loss) exclude the following items from IFRS reported net earnings:

Market-related impacts, where actual market returns in the current period are different than longer-term expected returns;

Assumption changes and management actions that impact the measurement of assets and liabilities;

Business transformation and other impacts, when removed, assist in explaining the Company's underlying business performance, including acquisition and divestiture costs and restructuring and integration costs;

Material legal settlements, material impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets, impacts of income tax rate changes on the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities and other tax impairments, net gains, losses or costs related to the disposition or acquisition of a business; net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations;

The direct equity and interest rate impacts on the measurement of surplus assets and liabilities;

Amortization of acquisition related finite life intangible assets; and

Other items that, when removed, assist in explaining the Company's underlying business performance.

Lifeco













For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30

2025 Sept. 30

2024

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30

2024 Base earnings $ 1,225 $ 1,149 $ 1,061

$ 3,404 $ 3,077













Items excluded from Lifeco base earnings











Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) $ 47 $ (116) $ 46

$ (182) $ 227 Income tax (expense) benefit (7) 12 (5)

27 (51) Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) (25) (5) (235)

(72) (231) Income tax (expense) benefit -- 2 32

12 66 Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) (68) (181) (7)

(262) (109) Income tax (expense) benefit 12 60 3

75 27 Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangibles (pre-tax) (47) (51) (47)

(149) (149) Income tax (expense) benefit 10 13 11

37 38 Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts (pre-tax) -- -- --

-- -- Income tax (expense) benefit 11 11 --

22 -- Total pre-tax items excluded from base earnings $ (93) $ (353) $ (243)

$ (665) $ (262) Impact of items excluded from base earnings on income taxes 26 98 41

173 80 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859

$ 2,912 $ 2,895 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (post-tax) -- -- --

-- (115) Net gain from disposal of discontinued operations (post-tax) -- -- --

-- 44 Net earnings - common shareholders $ 1,158 $ 894 $ 859

$ 2,912 $ 2,824

United States













For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated)

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Base earnings $ 436 $ 341 $ 390

$ 1,142 $ 1,027













Items excluded from base earnings











Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) $ (7) $ (3) $ 12

$ (8) $ 2 Income tax (expense) benefit 1 -- (2)

1 -- Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) (47) (9) (2)

(57) (72) Income tax (expense) benefit 9 3 1

12 17 Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangibles (pre-tax) (35) (36) (35)

(109) (106) Income tax (expense) benefit 8 9 9

27 28 Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts (pre-tax) -- -- --

-- -- Income tax (expense) benefit 11 -- --

11 -- Net earnings from continuing operations $ 376 $ 305 $ 373

$ 1,019 $ 896 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (post-tax) -- -- --

-- (115) Net gain from disposal of discontinued operations (post-tax) -- -- --

-- 44 Net earnings - common shareholders $ 376 $ 305 $ 373

$ 1,019 $ 825

Canada









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated)

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Base earnings $ 371 $ 375 $ 356

$ 1,062 $ 1,056













Items excluded from base earnings











Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) $ 109 $ 44 $ 58

$ 144 $ 186 Income tax (expense) benefit (23) (19) (15)

(43) (51) Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) 45 (1) 147

44 157 Income tax (expense) benefit (12) -- (41)

(12) (44) Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) (2) (192) (4)

(196) (36) Income tax (expense) benefit (1) 53 1

53 9 Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangibles (pre-tax) (6) (7) (4)

(19) (19) Income tax (expense) benefit 2 2 1

6 5 Net earnings - common shareholders $ 483 $ 255 $ 499

$ 1,039 $ 1,263

Europe













For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated)

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Base earnings $ 266 $ 262 $ 224

$ 767 $ 686













Items excluded from base earnings











Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) $ (85) $ (139) $ (30)

$ (271) $ (32) Income tax (expense) benefit 18 29 7

58 5 Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) 12 (1) (69)

(21) (71) Income tax (expense) benefit (4) 1 18

5 18 Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) (19) (42) (1)

(71) (1) Income tax (expense) benefit 4 10 1

16 1 Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangibles (pre-tax) (5) (6) (7)

(16) (18) Income tax (expense) benefit 1 1 1

3 3 Tax legislative changes impact (pre-tax) -- -- --

-- -- Income tax (expense) benefit -- 11 --

11 -- Net earnings - common shareholders $ 188 $ 126 $ 144

$ 481 $ 591

Capital and Risk Solutions













For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated)

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Base earnings $ 265 $ 229 $ 220

$ 707 $ 624













Items excluded from base earnings











Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) $ 42 $ (31) $ 34

$ (24) $ 77 Income tax (expense) benefit (7) 4 --

4 (6) Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) (24) (3) (284)

(28) (291) Income tax (expense) benefit 4 1 49

5 49 Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) -- (9) --

(9) -- Income tax expense (benefit) -- 3 --

3 -- Net earnings - common shareholders $ 280 $ 194 $ 19

$ 658 $ 453

Corporate













For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept. 30

2025 June 30 2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated)

Sept. 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Base earnings (loss) $ (113) $ (58) $ (129)

$ (274) $ (316)













Items excluded from base earnings (loss)











Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) $ (12) $ 13 $ (28)

$ (23) $ (6) Income tax (expense) benefit 4 (2) 5

7 1 Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) (58) -- (29)

(67) (26) Income tax (expense) benefit 12 -- 6

14 43 Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) -- 71 --

71 -- Income tax (expense) benefit -- (9) --

(9) -- Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangibles (pre-tax) (1) (2) (1)

(5) (6) Income tax (expense) benefit (1) 1 --

1 2 Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ (169) $ 14 $ (176)

$ (285) $ (308)

Assets under administration (AUA), assets under management or advisement (AUMA), assets under administration only (AUAO) and client assets

Assets under administration, assets under management or advisement and client assets are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures provide an indication of the size and volume of the Company's overall business. Administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volumes, size and trends.

Total assets under administration includes assets under management or advisement (AUMA), assets under administration only (AUAO), the total of which is total client assets, and other balance sheet assets.

Client assets represents the total client assets under management or advisement plus assets under administration only for the Company's Retirement and Wealth lines of business.

Client assets are classified as AUMA where the Company earns a fee for one or more of the following services: investment management services for proprietary funds or institutional assets, discretionary portfolio management on behalf of clients, and/or the provision of financial advice. AUMA relate to the Company's Retirement and Wealth lines of business only.

Refer to the "Glossary" section of the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim MD&A for the definition of AUAO.

Other balance sheet assets include insurance contract assets, reinsurance contract assets, goodwill and intangible assets, other assets, as well as the portion of invested assets and investments on account of segregated fund policyholders not included within total client assets.

Lifeco1







Sept. 30

2025 June 30

2025 Sept. 30 2024

(Restated) Assets under administration





Assets under management or advisement $ 1,114,020 $ 1,036,167 $ 965,922 Assets under administration only2 2,193,703 2,007,290 1,915,626 Total client assets $ 3,307,723 $ 3,043,457 $ 2,881,548 Other assets on balance sheet 236,043 231,841 228,736 Total assets under administration $ 3,543,766 $ 3,275,298 $ 3,110,284 of which: Total balance sheet assets 858,676 814,842 779,741 of which: Invested assets 249,368 244,501 237,052

1 Total Lifeco assets under administration includes assets under management related to PanAgora Asset Management included in the Corporate segment. 2 Refer to the "Glossary" section of the Company's third quarter of 2025 interim MD&A for additional details on the composition of this measure.

Pre-tax operating income

This measure represents base earnings before financing costs, tax, depreciation and amortization for Lifeco's Retirement and Weath lines of business. It assists in explaining our results from period to period and measures profitability. There is no directly comparable measure under IFRS so it is not possible to provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS metric.

NON-GAAP RATIOS

A non-GAAP ratio is a financial measure in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that is not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company and has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. These financial measures do not have a standardized definition under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

The non-GAAP ratios disclosed by the Company each use base earnings (loss) as the non-GAAP component. Base earnings (loss) reflect management's view of the underlying business performance of the Company and provides an alternate measure to understand the underlying business performance compared to IFRS net earnings.

Base dividend payout ratio - Dividends paid to common shareholders are divided by base earnings (loss).

- Dividends paid to common shareholders are divided by base earnings (loss). Base earnings per share - Base earnings (loss) for the period is divided by the number of average common shares outstanding for the period.

- Base earnings (loss) for the period is divided by the number of average common shares outstanding for the period. Base return on equity - Base earnings (loss) for the trailing four quarters are divided by the average common shareholders' equity over the trailing four quarters. This measure provides an indicator of business unit profitability.

- Base earnings (loss) for the trailing four quarters are divided by the average common shareholders' equity over the trailing four quarters. This measure provides an indicator of business unit profitability. Efficiency ratio - Calculated on a trailing four quarter basis as pre-tax non-par base operating and administrative expenses divided by the sum of pre-tax base earnings and pre-tax non-par base operating and administrative expenses.

- Calculated on a trailing four quarter basis as pre-tax non-par base operating and administrative expenses divided by the sum of pre-tax base earnings and pre-tax non-par base operating and administrative expenses. Pre-tax operating margin - Pre-tax operating earnings expressed as a percentage of fee and spread income.

