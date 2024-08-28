WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) announced that Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 5, 2024. His presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available and later archived on the News and Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a Canadian headquartered, international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. At the start of 2024, our companies had over 32,250 employees, 106,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – serving approximately 40 million customer relationships. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information, contact: Media Relations, Leezann Freed-Lobchuk, 204-946-4576, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]