Great-West Lifeco CEO to speak at the National Bank Financial Markets Financial Services Conference

WINNIPEG, MB, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will speak at the National Bank Financial Markets 19th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 25, 2021. His virtual fireside chat with National Bank's Gabriel Dechaine will begin at 9:10 am ET. To access the live webcast, please visit greatwestlifeco.com/nationalbankconference-2021.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.0 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at December 31, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

