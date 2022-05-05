TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco announced today that the 18 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 3, 2022 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael R. Amend 826,730,917 99.87% 1,076,782 0.13% Deborah J. Barrett 826,980,751 99.90% 826,950 0.10% Robin Bienfait 826,377,936 99.83% 1,429,670 0.17% Heather E. Conway 826,578,443 99.85% 1,229,162 0.15% Marcel R. Coutu 797,834,790 96.38% 29,972,800 3.62% André Desmarais 787,158,217 95.09% 40,649,359 4.91% Paul Desmarais, Jr. 782,066,708 94.47% 45,740,867 5.53% Gary A. Doer 825,155,753 99.68% 2,651,850 0.32% David G. Fuller 826,838,377 99.88% 969,228 0.12% Claude Généreux 791,206,705 95.58% 36,600,877 4.42% Paula B. Madoff 820,647,017 99.13% 7,160,584 0.87% Paul A. Mahon 825,094,119 99.67% 2,713,483 0.33% Susan J. McArthur 812,355,404 98.13% 15,452,198 1.87% R. Jeffrey Orr 779,029,841 94.11% 48,777,739 5.89% T. Timothy Ryan 811,719,094 98.06% 16,088,508 1.94% Gregory D. Tretiak 819,467,884 98.99% 8,339,714 1.01% Siim A. Vanaselja 818,879,085 98.92% 8,928,514 1.08% Brian E. Walsh 801,183,538 96.78% 26,624,052 3.22%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available at sedar.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

