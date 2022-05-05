Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors Français

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

May 05, 2022, 17:38 ET

TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco announced today that the 18 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 3, 2022 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Michael R. Amend

826,730,917

99.87%

1,076,782

0.13%

Deborah J. Barrett

826,980,751

99.90%

826,950

0.10%

Robin Bienfait

826,377,936

99.83%

1,429,670

0.17%

Heather E. Conway

826,578,443

99.85%

1,229,162

0.15%

Marcel R. Coutu

797,834,790

96.38%

29,972,800

3.62%

André Desmarais

787,158,217

95.09%

40,649,359

4.91%

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

782,066,708

94.47%

45,740,867

5.53%

Gary A. Doer

825,155,753

99.68%

2,651,850

0.32%

David G. Fuller

826,838,377

99.88%

969,228

0.12%

Claude Généreux

791,206,705

95.58%

36,600,877

4.42%

Paula B. Madoff

820,647,017

99.13%

7,160,584

0.87%

Paul A. Mahon

825,094,119

99.67%

2,713,483

0.33%

Susan J. McArthur

812,355,404

98.13%

15,452,198

1.87%

R. Jeffrey Orr

779,029,841

94.11%

48,777,739

5.89%

T. Timothy Ryan

811,719,094

98.06%

16,088,508

1.94%

Gregory D. Tretiak

819,467,884

98.99%

8,339,714

1.01%

Siim A. Vanaselja

818,879,085

98.92%

8,928,514

1.08%

Brian E. Walsh

801,183,538

96.78%

26,624,052

3.22%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available at sedar.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For further information: Media Relations: Liz Kulyk, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]

