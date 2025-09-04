WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) ("Lifeco", "the company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Melvin as Chief Investment Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

John brings over 30 years of investment experience, including as a Chief Investment Officer with a large North American financial institution, and with more than 20 years focused on insurance asset management. In this new role, John will focus on enhancing investment capabilities, optimizing the portfolio, and identifying new opportunities to drive sustainable growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome John to our leadership team," said David Harney, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco. "His extensive experience and proven track record in investment management make him the ideal candidate to lead our global investment strategy. I look forward to the role John will have in driving our continued growth and success."

Throughout his career, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the investment landscape. He's been instrumental in developing and executing strategies that have delivered strong performance and growth.

"I am honoured to join Great-West Lifeco and lead Great-West's global investment business," said John Melvin. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Lifeco to build on the company's strong foundation and deliver exceptional value to our clients and shareholders."

This appointment, made after a thorough search, underscores Great-West Lifeco's commitment to attracting top talent and strengthening its leadership team to support the company's strategic objectives.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of June 30, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets were $3 trillion. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]