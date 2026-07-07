Great West completes offering of €500 million 3.625% senior euro bonds due 2033

TSX:GWO

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WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. ("Great West") announced today that it has completed the previously announced offering of €500 million 3.625% senior euro bonds due July 7, 2033.

The bonds have been rated A+ by S&P Global Ratings (acting through S&P Global Ratings Canada, a business unit of S&P Global Canada Corp.) and A by Fitch Ratings, Inc. The bonds have been listed on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

The offering was made through Barclays Bank PLC, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, and Merrill Lynch International as Active Joint Bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of managers.

ABOUT GREAT WEST

Great West is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more financially secure futures. We operate in the United States, Canada and Europe under the brands Empower, Canada Life and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, group benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our approximately 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2026, Great West's total client assets were $3.3 trillion. Great West trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and to those persons to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed.

No EEA PRIIPs key information document (KID)/CCI product summary has been prepared as not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.

The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration or an application exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The bonds will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and may not be offered or sold in Canada, directly or indirectly, other than pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information contact: Investor & Media Relations, Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]