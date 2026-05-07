Great West announces election of Directors Français

News provided by

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

May 07, 2026, 18:40 ET

TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great West) today announced that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders all of the 20 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 12, 2026 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Michael R. Amend

811,641,646

99.82 %

1,424,991

0.18 %

Deborah J. Barrett

812,164,503

99.89 %

902,283

0.11 %

Robin Bienfait

811,494,281

99.81 %

1,572,058

0.19 %

Heather E. Conway

809,628,444

99.58 %

3,438,336

0.42 %

Marcel R. Coutu

796,665,983

97.98 %

16,400,645

2.02 %

André Desmarais

777,579,151

95.64 %

35,487,613

4.36 %

Paul Desmarais Jr.

765,557,869

94.16 %

47,508,753

5.84 %

Sally M. Dewar

811,972,275

99.87 %

1,094,355

0.13 %

Gary A. Doer

803,897,279

98.87 %

9,169,495

1.13 %

Claude Généreux

759,548,281

93.42 %

53,518,187

6.58 %

David M. Harney

809,513,194

99.56 %

3,553,589

0.44 %

Jake P. Lawrence

795,756,115

97.87 %

17,309,936

2.13 %

Paula B. Madoff

811,402,457

99.80 %

1,664,030

0.20 %

Susan J. McArthur

809,469,395

99.56 %

3,597,238

0.44 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

753,905,995

92.72 %

59,160,471

7.28 %

James P. O'Sullivan

768,655,019

94.54 %

44,411,456

5.46 %

T. Timothy Ryan

806,082,764

99.14 %

6,984,011

0.86 %

Dhvani D. Shah

811,412,659

99.80 %

1,653,387

0.20 %

Siim A. Vanaselja

802,493,169

98.70 %

10,572,868

1.30 %

Brian E. Walsh

803,273,932

98.80 %

9,792,691

1.20 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GREAT WEST

Great West is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more financially secure futures. We operate in the United States, Canada and Europe under the brands Empower, Canada Life and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, group benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our approximately 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2026, Great West's total client assets were $3.3 trillion.

Great West trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands...