TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great West) today announced that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders all of the 20 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 12, 2026 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Michael R. Amend 811,641,646 99.82 % 1,424,991 0.18 % Deborah J. Barrett 812,164,503 99.89 % 902,283 0.11 % Robin Bienfait 811,494,281 99.81 % 1,572,058 0.19 % Heather E. Conway 809,628,444 99.58 % 3,438,336 0.42 % Marcel R. Coutu 796,665,983 97.98 % 16,400,645 2.02 % André Desmarais 777,579,151 95.64 % 35,487,613 4.36 % Paul Desmarais Jr. 765,557,869 94.16 % 47,508,753 5.84 % Sally M. Dewar 811,972,275 99.87 % 1,094,355 0.13 % Gary A. Doer 803,897,279 98.87 % 9,169,495 1.13 % Claude Généreux 759,548,281 93.42 % 53,518,187 6.58 % David M. Harney 809,513,194 99.56 % 3,553,589 0.44 % Jake P. Lawrence 795,756,115 97.87 % 17,309,936 2.13 % Paula B. Madoff 811,402,457 99.80 % 1,664,030 0.20 % Susan J. McArthur 809,469,395 99.56 % 3,597,238 0.44 % R. Jeffrey Orr 753,905,995 92.72 % 59,160,471 7.28 % James P. O'Sullivan 768,655,019 94.54 % 44,411,456 5.46 % T. Timothy Ryan 806,082,764 99.14 % 6,984,011 0.86 % Dhvani D. Shah 811,412,659 99.80 % 1,653,387 0.20 % Siim A. Vanaselja 802,493,169 98.70 % 10,572,868 1.30 % Brian E. Walsh 803,273,932 98.80 % 9,792,691 1.20 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GREAT WEST

Great West is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more financially secure futures. We operate in the United States, Canada and Europe under the brands Empower, Canada Life and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, group benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our approximately 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2026, Great West's total client assets were $3.3 trillion.

Great West trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]