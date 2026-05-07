News provided byGreat-West Lifeco Inc.
May 07, 2026, 18:40 ET
TSX:GWO
WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great West) today announced that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders all of the 20 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 12, 2026 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Michael R. Amend
|
811,641,646
|
99.82 %
|
1,424,991
|
0.18 %
|
Deborah J. Barrett
|
812,164,503
|
99.89 %
|
902,283
|
0.11 %
|
Robin Bienfait
|
811,494,281
|
99.81 %
|
1,572,058
|
0.19 %
|
Heather E. Conway
|
809,628,444
|
99.58 %
|
3,438,336
|
0.42 %
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
796,665,983
|
97.98 %
|
16,400,645
|
2.02 %
|
André Desmarais
|
777,579,151
|
95.64 %
|
35,487,613
|
4.36 %
|
Paul Desmarais Jr.
|
765,557,869
|
94.16 %
|
47,508,753
|
5.84 %
|
Sally M. Dewar
|
811,972,275
|
99.87 %
|
1,094,355
|
0.13 %
|
Gary A. Doer
|
803,897,279
|
98.87 %
|
9,169,495
|
1.13 %
|
Claude Généreux
|
759,548,281
|
93.42 %
|
53,518,187
|
6.58 %
|
David M. Harney
|
809,513,194
|
99.56 %
|
3,553,589
|
0.44 %
|
Jake P. Lawrence
|
795,756,115
|
97.87 %
|
17,309,936
|
2.13 %
|
Paula B. Madoff
|
811,402,457
|
99.80 %
|
1,664,030
|
0.20 %
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
809,469,395
|
99.56 %
|
3,597,238
|
0.44 %
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
753,905,995
|
92.72 %
|
59,160,471
|
7.28 %
|
James P. O'Sullivan
|
768,655,019
|
94.54 %
|
44,411,456
|
5.46 %
|
T. Timothy Ryan
|
806,082,764
|
99.14 %
|
6,984,011
|
0.86 %
|
Dhvani D. Shah
|
811,412,659
|
99.80 %
|
1,653,387
|
0.20 %
|
Siim A. Vanaselja
|
802,493,169
|
98.70 %
|
10,572,868
|
1.30 %
|
Brian E. Walsh
|
803,273,932
|
98.80 %
|
9,792,691
|
1.20 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT GREAT WEST
Great West is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more financially secure futures. We operate in the United States, Canada and Europe under the brands Empower, Canada Life and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, group benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our approximately 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2026, Great West's total client assets were $3.3 trillion.
Great West trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.
For more information contact: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]
Share this article