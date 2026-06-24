Gravity Game Hub Launches Exclusive Gatchaman Collaboration Across Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever collaboration between the mobile idle RPG Ragnarok Idle Adventure PLUS and the legendary anime franchise Gatchaman. Running from June 24 to July 9, 2026, this limited-time crossover event brings exclusive themed content, exciting challenges, and unique rewards inspired by the iconic heroes of Gatchaman.

"We are excited to bring Gatchaman, one of the most iconic anime franchises in history, into the world of Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus. This collaboration allows us to connect two beloved universes that have inspired generations of fans across Asia and beyond. Through exclusive characters, events, and rewards, we hope to deliver a memorable experience that celebrates both the adventurous spirit of Ragnarok and the heroic legacy of Gatchaman. We sincerely thank our players for their continued support and look forward to sharing this special journey together," said Harry Choi, President Director, Gravity Game Hub Pte. Ltd.

Exclusive In-Game Content and Rewards

Throughout the event period, players can participate in a variety of special activities, including Daily Log-In Events, Airship Intercept, War Territory, Daily Reward Boosts, and the Cross-Server Dojo. By completing these activities, players can collect event-exclusive currency and exchange it for premium collaboration rewards, including:

Exclusive Collaboration Pet: Joe the Condor

Special Collaboration Red Card

Exclusive Event Title

Limited Avatar Frame

Phase 2: Science Ninja Team Event

Starting July 2, players can enjoy an additional collaboration chapter, Science Ninja Team, featuring a themed portal exploration mini-game, cross-server leaderboard competition, and a special roulette event.

Participants will have the opportunity to obtain another exclusive collaboration pet, Jinpei the Swallow, alongside various in-game rewards. Dedicated Skill Comprehension Events for the collaboration pets will also be available, providing valuable upgrade materials, Pet Item Copy, GP, Zeny, and Pet EXP to help players strengthen their companions.

The Ragnarok Idle Adventure PLUS x Gatchaman collaboration update is now available on iOS and Android devices. Players can find full event details and patch notes through the game's official community channels.

About Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

Genre: Idle RPG

Platform: Mobile (Android & IOS)

Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventure

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureplus

Discord: https://discord.gg/roidleadventureplus

About Gravity Game Hub

Founded in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a publisher and developer of online and mobile games, committed to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences and building thriving gaming communities throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Tatsunoko Production

Founded in 1962, Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. is a renowned Japanese animation studio and the creator of iconic franchises such as Science Ninja Team Gatchaman, Casshan, Hurricane Polymar, and Tekkaman. The company continues to expand the global reach of its beloved IPs through animation, licensing, and entertainment partnerships.

SOURCE Gravity Game Hub

Angga Tubagus, [email protected], 83803403, +6281285324242