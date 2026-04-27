Graphite One Provides FAST-41 Permitting Update For Graphite Creek Project

Company Remains on Track with Targeted Federal Permitting Decision by September 2026

Highlights Strategic Importance of FAST-41 Program as First Alaska Mining Project Added to Federal Dashboard

Looks Forward to Adding Planned Ohio Manufacturing Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company"), a developer of a complete U.S.-based advanced graphite supply chain, today provided an update on the permitting progress of its flagship Graphite Creek Project under the FAST-41 federal permitting program.

The Graphite Creek Project -- planned as an open-pit graphite mine and associated mineral processing plant located approximately 60 km (37 miles) north of Nome, Alaska -- was accepted as a FAST-41 "covered project" on June 2, 2025, becoming the first Alaska mining project to be listed on the FAST-41 Federal Permitting Dashboard. Following the 60-day Coordinated Project Plan ("CPP") process, the detailed permitting timetable was publicly posted on August 5, 2025. The CPP established a clear 13.5-month schedule for the required federal environmental reviews and authorizations, with a projected completion date of September 29, 2026.

As of the latest dashboard update, the project remains "in progress" under the leadership of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Company continues to advance all required federal reviews on schedule, with full transparency provided to the public via the Federal Permitting Dashboard.

"FAST-41 has delivered exactly what it was designed to do -- improved timeliness, predictability, and accountability across multiple federal agencies without changing any environmental or regulatory standards," said Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One. "By establishing a coordinated, publicly posted timetable and bringing all agencies together early, FAST-41 is accelerating our ability to develop America's largest graphite deposit and establish a secure, domestic supply chain for lithium-ion battery anode materials and other critical graphite products across a range of technology sectors."

Why FAST-41 Matters

Enacted in 2015 as Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation ("FAST") Act, FAST-41 streamlines the federal permitting process for major infrastructure and critical minerals projects by:

Coordinating environmental reviews and authorizations among multiple federal agencies;

Establishing and publicly posting clear timelines and milestones;

Enhancing transparency and accountability for all stakeholders, including the public, indigenous communities, and project proponents; and

Reducing overall permitting uncertainty and delays that have historically slowed U.S.-domestic resource development.

For Graphite One, FAST-41 status is especially significant as the United States remains 100% import-dependent on foreign graphite -- primarily from China -- for rechargeable battery, energy storage systems and other high-tech applications. Graphite One's project directly supports national priorities outlined in recent Presidential Executive Orders on critical minerals and Alaska resource development by helping bring strategic projects online faster and more predictably.

"Graphite One is proud to have been the first Alaska mining company added to the FAST-41 Dashboard," added Mr. Huston. "We look forward to pursuing FAST-41 coverage for our planned advanced graphite materials and battery anode manufacturing facility in Ohio, which will process Graphite Creek concentrate into high-value anode active material for the U.S. electric vehicle sector, energy storage, AI data centers and defense markets." Once built, the inclusion of the Ohio manufacturing operations under FAST-41 would further streamline the full vertically integrated supply chain and reinforce America's critical minerals security.

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100% import-dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project supply chain strategy involves transporting material to the lower 48 via the Port of Nome to an anticipated advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant to be located in Ohio, subject to project financing. The plan also includes a potential recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, also subject to financing, which would be the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the FAST-41 listing and the anticipated timing and impact of the FAST-41 status, any statements related to the planned production of any mineral reserves and resources, the construction of the Ohio facility, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the Fast 41 listing will impact the Company as set forth in this press release, that the Graphite Creek Project produces the minerals set out in the FS or that the facility will be built in Ohio. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact: Anthony Huston, CEO, President & Director, Tel: (604) 889-4251, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact, Tel: (604) 684-6730, [email protected], On X @GraphiteOne