Graphite One Announces Listing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the completion of its previously announced "best efforts" public offering which closed on February 18, 2026 (the "Offering"), the Company has applied to list the underlying Warrants (as defined below) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Please see the Company's news release dated February 18, 2026 for details related to the closing of the Offering.

Each unit issued under the Offering was issued at a price of C$1.75 and was comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant, (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for an exercise price of C$2.25 per share for 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company anticipates that 20,002,000 Warrants (being the aggregate number of Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering) will commence trading on the TSXV on or about March 3, 2026 under the symbol GPH.WT.A. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Warrants are CA38871F1449 and 38871F144 respectively. The Warrants are governed pursuant to the terms of a warrant indenture dated February 18, 2026 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent (the "Warrant Indenture"). A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Listing of the Warrants remains subject to TSXV final approval.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

