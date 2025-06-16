Graphite One Enters FAST-41 60-Day Planning and Timetable Period

FAST-41 process requires G1's coordinated project plan and timetable to be posted to the public Federal Permitting Dashboard no later than August 1st

FAST-41 projects receive Record of Decision on average 25% faster than non-FAST-41 projects

FAST-41 process commences as new IEA Report notes that global graphite dependence on China is greater than Rare Earth dependence

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide this information update as the Company moves into the FAST-41 permitting process's 60-day period to develop Graphite Creek's Coordinated Project Plan ("CPP") and detailed permitting timetable.

Administered by the Federal Permitting Improvements Steering Council ("FPISC"), the FAST-41 timetable includes intermediate and final completion dates for each required federal environmental review and authorization.

Figure 1: Raw Material Ownership by Country 2024 (1) (CNW Group/Graphite One Inc.)

The project's lead Federal agency – in the case of Graphite One, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – must work with other cooperating agencies to develop project-specific plans to document the steps they will take to coordinate public and tribal participation and complete the required environmental reviews and authorizations.

This timetable will be published to the FAST-41 Federal Dashboard no later than August 1, 2025.

Benefits of FAST-41

As the FPISC has reported:

"…on average, projects supported through FAST-41 achieved Record of Decision faster than those that did not leverage FAST-41 by nearly 25%."

Graphite Creek is the first Alaska mining project to be listed on the FAST-41 Federal Dashboard, and the 5th mining project overall. The FAST-41 Dashboard will mark its 10th year since being established by federal law on December 3, 2015.

Twenty-five additional mining projects are listed on the Federal Transparency dashboard, established by Presidential Executive Order on March 20, 2025. While transparency projects have elected to provide public visibility into their planning stages, they are not required to meet the listing requirements for FAST-41 covered projects.

Infrastructure projects covered under FAST-41 benefit in the following ways:

Increased visibility and predictability. Agencies must develop and maintain a coordinated, project-specific timetable for all required environmental review and permitting actions. Scheduled and actual timeframes for these actions are publicly displayed and updated quarterly on the Permitting Dashboard. FAST-41 states that the lead Federal agency cannot revise or extend a timetable end date within 30 days of the original end date. FAST-41 also states that a final completion date for an environmental review or authorization must not be extended by more than 30 days without consulting with the project sponsor.

Enhanced coordination. Within 60 days of a project becoming covered under FAST41, the lead Federal agency must work with other cooperating agencies to develop project-specific plans to document the steps they will take to coordinate public and tribal participation and complete the required environmental reviews and authorizations. Advanced coordination allows for early communication of project goals to the permitting agencies, early discussion of alternatives, and alignment of agency review schedules.

Increased accountability. The Permitting Council provides high-level oversight to ensure that Federal agencies adhere to established timetables. The Permitting Council must report to Congress when the total length of modifications to a permitting timetable delays the permitting process by more than 150% of the original schedule. In addition, an annual report to Congress is required to assess each agency's progress towards implementation of FAST-41 best practices, as well as their compliance with recommended performance schedules for covered projects.

The FAST-41 Federal Permitting Dashboard may be accessed here.

China's Control over Graphite exceeds its control over Rare Earths

1 G1's entry into the FAST-41 process comes as a new International Energy Agency ("IEA") report indicates that China's control over graphite materials – 97% of the global market – exceeds its control of all other renewable battery materials, and even exceeds China's control over global Rare Earth production (93%). "We've seen Rare Earths in the headlines during the U.S. tariff wars with China, as China suspended access to its Rare Earths as a non-tariff countermeasure," said Anthony Huston, CEO of G1. "With China's control over graphite exceeding the Rare Earths – and with the tighter export controls China placed on graphite last year – the message should be clear: Critical Mineral dependencies can become economic weapons without warning. Our listing on FAST-41 will bring us the predictability and accountability we need to bring our project into production, and end more than 30 years of total foreign graphite dependency."

The full IEA Report may be found here.

______________________________ 1 China's Lock on Rare Earths Dictated Path Toward Trade Truce; Wall Street Journal; June 11, 2025

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for synthetic and natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes building an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of natural and synthetic graphite anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the Fast 41 listing and the anticipated impact of the FAST-41 status, any statements related to the planned production of any mineral reserves and resources, the construction of the Warren, Ohio facility, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of forward–looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the Fast 41 listing will impact the Company as set forth in this press release, that the Graphite Creek Project produces the minerals set out in the FS or that the facility will be built in Warren, Ohio. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

