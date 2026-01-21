Graphite One Ranks No. 8 on 2026 OTCQX Best 50; Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One," "G1", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2026 OTCQX® Best 50, ranked at No. 8 of the top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2026 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2025.

"All of us at Graphite One are pleased to be recognized as number 8 in the OTCQX Best 50 rankings," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "There are thousands of companies listed on the exchange, and for G1 to rank in the Top 50 for dollar volume growth and total return is a strong signal that our complete supply chain strategy is meeting with investor approval. I want to thank our entire G1 team for the effort that has led to this achievement."

For the complete 2026 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/otcqx-best-50

Engagement of ICP Securities Inc.

G1 also announced that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of January 21, 2026 and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other share-based compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company and, at the time of the Agreement, neither ICP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future, subject to compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX-V.

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100% import-dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project supply chain strategy involves transporting material to the lower 48 via the Port of Nome to an anticipated advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant to be located in Warren, Ohio, subject to project financing. The plan also includes a potential recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com

On X @GraphiteOne

