Graphite One Comments on Critical Mineral Executive Order Issued by President Donald Trump

G1 CEO: Newest Executive Order Serves as "Strongest signal yet that… there will now be a 'whole of government' engagement to accelerate domestic critical mineral development"

New Government Tools Include Federal Grants, Loans, Permitting Reform and Offtake Agreements

EO Expands Authorities of Defense Production Act and EXIM Bank – Entities Currently Supporting Graphite One

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), welcomes the Executive Order ("EO") issued on March 20, 2025 by President Donald Trump, titled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production."

"This new Critical Minerals Executive Order serves as the strongest signal yet that the U.S. Government has not only recognized the national security need for critical minerals including graphite, but that there will now be a 'whole of government' engagement to accelerate domestic development," said Anthony Huston, CEO of G1. "The new authorities provided via the Defense Production Act, the EXIM Bank, and the FAST-41 transparency-in-permitting process – all of which have recognized the importance of Graphite One's complete supply chain strategy – confirm that G1 is well positioned for this new focus on bringing projects into production."

The EO tasks the Secretaries of Defense, Energy, and Interior with actions and initiatives requiring responses within 10, 15, 30 and 45 days, and waives related legal requirements under the "national emergency" provision of the Defense Production Act (DPA).

Graphite One has already been the recipient of a DPA grant to accelerate the Company's feasibility study, which is expected to be released in April 2025. G1 has received a $325 million non-binding Letter of Interest from the EXIM Bank for the construction of the Company's Ohio-based anode manufacturing plant. Both DPA and EXIM are among the agencies that will have expanded critical mineral authorities under the new EO.

The full text of the Executive Order can be found here, on the Presidential Actions page at the White House website.

The Critical Mineral EO follows three Executive Orders issued by President Trump on his first day in office -- "Declaring a National Energy Emergency," "Unleashing American Energy," and "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential" -- referenced in the Graphite One press release of January 23, 2025 Click here. The new EO aligns especially with the focus on Alaska's role in U.S. resource development, hosting 49 of the 50 U.S. Government-designated Critical Minerals. As Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy noted in his 2025 State of the State address, "the Graphite One deposit, the largest in North America, north of Nome, continues to move ahead with support from a Defense Department grant. Construction could begin in that project by 2027 and the mine could be producing as early as 2029."

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States almost 100 percent import dependent for anode active materials, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy. The building of these facilities remains subject to financing.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode active materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at Graphite One's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility to be located in northeastern Ohio.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

On X @GraphiteOne

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the impact of the EO, the timing of the issuance of the news release disclosing the results of the feasibility study and the filing of the full feasibility study, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements.

Anthony Huston, CEO, President & Director