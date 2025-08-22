Graphite One Announces Grant of Long-Term Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), announces that the board of directors has approved a grant of long-term incentive awards for calendar year 2025 to employees, officers, directors and consultants consisting of 410,000 stock options (the "Options"), 3,024,730 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 2,441,716 performance share units ("PSUs") pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan.

The Options have an exercise price of $0.81 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on August 22, 2025. The Options vest one-third (1/3) on the first anniversary from the date of grant, and one third on April 14, 2027 and April 14, 2028 and will expire on April 14, 2030.

Each RSU and PSU will convert into one common share of the Company on each vest date. RSUs granted to management totaling 2,441,716 will vest one-third (1/3) on the first anniversary from the date of grant, and one-third (1/3) will vest on April 14, 2027 and April 14, 2028. One-half (1/2) of the 583,014 RSUs granted to directors will vest on the first anniversary from the date of grant, and the remaining one-half (1/2) will vest on September 30, 2026. The PSUs will vest on April 13, 2028 subject to the achievement of certain corporate performance criteria. Further details regarding the Omnibus Plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 14, 2025, which is available on the Company's website click here or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Following the above-noted grant of Options, RSUs and PSUs, the Company has 161,547,753 common shares issued and outstanding, 12,185,738 Options, 8,059,260 RSUs and 5,642,152 PSUs issued under the Company's Omnibus Plan.

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural and synthetic graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced synthetic graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's non-linear circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite, and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

