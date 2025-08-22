GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$13.3 MILLION BROKERED LIFE OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the "best efforts" brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") previously announced on July 23, 2025 and August 18, 2025, raising gross proceeds of C$13.306,099. Under the Offering, 14,784,554 units of the Company (the "Units"), consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"), at a price of C$0.90 per Unit (the "Issue Price") were issued pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in accordance with Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrators' Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date hereof.

The Offering was conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement entered into among the Company and BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents"). As consideration for their services, the Company has paid the Agents a cash fee totaling C$728,526. The Company also paid a corporate advisory fee of $266,122 to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for environmental studies and other permitting related activities on the Company's Graphite Creek property, a contractual milestone payment to Hunan Chenyu Fuji New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. and for general working capital purposes, as is more fully described in the amended and restated offering document dated August 18, 2025 in connection with the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the Offering, and any events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.

Anthony Huston, CEO, President & Director, Tel: (604) 889-4251, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: Tel: (604) 684-6730, [email protected]