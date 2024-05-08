Grant Thornton Foundation donates $365,000 to support mental health and addictions services across Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - This Mental Health Week, the charitable foundation of leading Canadian accounting and business advisory firm Grant Thornton LLP is providing a $365,000 gift to national charity A Dollar A Day Foundation, in support of its mission to narrow the gap between the need for, and the availability of, mental health and addictions services in Canada. This generous gift will help enable A Dollar A Day to support additional organizations across Canada and comes at a time when the need for mental health and addictions services is critical,

"Grant Thornton's commitment to creating a meaningful impact on the communities where we live and work is a core part of our greater purpose. Our relationship with Dollar A Day will allow us to amplify our collective impact and reach communities across Canada," says Dennis Leung, Chair of the Grant Thornton Foundation Board. "This national relationship is a first for our Foundation, allowing us to reach dozens of local organizations providing vital services to those facing mental health and addictions challenges, all across the country."

In Canada, 1 in 2 people will have - or have had - a mental illness by the time they reach the age of 40, and only 1 in 5 Canadian children who need mental health services will receive them. A Dollar A Day exists to support frontline organizations providing help for those facing mental health and substance use challenges, from coast to coast to coast. By supporting organizations in every province and territory, they are able to bring the generosity of donors to communities all over the country.

"This incredibly generous gift from the Grant Thornton Foundation is a transformational investment for A Dollar A Day," says co-founder and chair Brendan Paddick, "With Grant Thornton Foundation's support of $1,000 a day, we can amplify A Dollar A Day's impact in communities across Canada. This gift will directly support mental health and addiction services for people in need today, as well as allow us to make good on our pledge that 100 cents of every dollar donated by individual donors will go directly to front-line programs."

A Dollar A Day Foundation is a national charity based in Newfoundland and Labrador. Founded in 2016, it has supported over 100 organizations across the country to date.

The Grant Thornton Foundation was established to help Grant Thornton organize the collective efforts and significant contributions of their people across Canada, providing additional financial support for local, national, and international causes that resonate with their employees. To learn more, visit www.grantthornton.ca.

SOURCE Dollar A Day Foundation