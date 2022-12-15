THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 14, 2022, Mazarin Inc. (the "Corporation") has granted to Ms. Chantal Grenier and Messrs. Guy Bérard, Jean-François Boulet and Mario Simard a total of 825,000 options to purchase common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.175 per share, being the exercise price in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation.

Mazarin Inc. is a natural resource company that focuses on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX under the stock symbol MAZ.H.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to commissioning, to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Administrators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management as of the date of this press release. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board, Tel. (office): (418) 338-3669, Email: [email protected]