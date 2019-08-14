Grammy Winning and Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Ariana Grande Launches Her New Fragrance THANK U, NEXT

The fragrance THANK U, NEXT embodies Grande's smash hit and anthem song "thank u, next", which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and at the time, went on to break the record for the most-watched music video with 55 million YouTube views in under 24 hours. "Thank u, next" has become the phrase of the year, symbolizing moving on and looking up; taking control in a positive and self-affirming way, always with a sense of humor. Coming off the exciting win of the 2019 Fragrance of the Year for Cloud, Ariana understood the importance of building a strong platform for her next brand and was the visionary behind extending the "thank u, next" franchise into fragrance. The THANK U, NEXT brand has a sexy playfulness and sensibility that is empowering for her fans around the world.

"For the THANK U, NEXT fragrance campaign, Grande and LUXE Brands again partnered with Hannah Lux Davis to seamlessly weave Grande's newest fragrance creation into the "thank u, next" world," explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer of LUXE Brands. "Ariana's creative vision for THANK U, NEXT perfectly communicates the combination of sexiness and sweetness, while cleverly conveying the details of Ariana's latest fragrance in a fresh, modern way that is both authentic to Ari and unique to the category."

Says Grande, "I wanted to make a fragrance that smells related to my first fragrance Ari but more summery, so I revisited Ari's fruity pear and raspberry notes and changed it up by adding some coconut. I was inspired to design a bottle that represented the message of my song "thank u next" - the emergence of the perfume from the broken heart represents moving forward from a challenging chapter."

Crafted by Robertet's Jerome Epinette, the perfumer and artisan behind Byredo and Atelier Cologne, Jerome was inspired to develop a new olfactive territory with the THANK U, NEXT fragrance. A creation that disrupts the gourmand space by layering beautiful florals and a textured musk for a more transparent, but still addictive signature to the fragrance.

"Each of Ariana's fragrances surpasses the last and THANK U, NEXT will be no exception. The scent, packaging and campaign are all a perfect representation of Ariana's globally embraced message," says Tony Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands. "It is remarkable how Ariana connects with her fans and shares her incredible passion through everything she does. We are honored to again be partnering with such a groundbreaking artist and look forward to continued success with the launch of THANK U NEXT fragrance."

"Building on the global appeal and success of Ariana Grande, we have strategically grown the international footprint of her fragrance franchise. Our success is in partnership with LUXE Brands and our key retail partners Boots and Superdrug in the UK and exclusively with Douglas in over twelve countries," adds Dilesh Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Designer Parfums.

THANK U, NEXT fragrance will be available online at Ulta.com August 18, 2019 and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide September 1, 2019.

THE FRAGRANCE:

Top: White Pear, Wild Raspberry

Heart: Crème De Coconut, Pink Rose Petals

Dry Down: Macaroon Sugar, Velvet Musk

THE PRODUCT

Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $62.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 FL OZ/50 mL $52.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.0 FL OZ/30 mL $42.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Grammy-winning Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in music today. At age 25, she's delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 35 billion streams, in addition to landing 14 hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Grande recently became the first solo artist in history to have her songs claim the top three slots on the Billboard Hot 100, which hasn't been achieved since The Beatles did it in 1964.

Those three songs — "7 rings," "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored," and "thank u, next" — all appear on Grande's fifth album thank u, next, which became her fourth to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. The album's eye-popping first week set a number of records at the time, including for most streams in one week for a pop album and most streams in one week for an album by a female artist ever. Grande has smashed the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits by a female artist, charting 11 songs (including the multiple week chart-toppers "7 rings" and "thank u, next") in the region.

Since making her full-length debut with 2013's Yours Truly (featuring the game-changing, triple-platinum smash "The Way"), Grande has brought her striking vocal presence to a genre-blurring breed of pop, taking on R&B, soul, and electronic music with equal nuance and assurance. Arriving in 2014, her sophomore effort, My Everything, featured the 6x-platinum hits "Problem" and "Bang Bang." In 2016, Grande released the critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman, which included the singles "Dangerous Woman," "Into You," and "Side to Side." In 2018, Grande's fourth album, Sweetener, debuted at No. 1 on the Top 200 Album chart, spawned the singles "God is a Woman," "breathin'," and lead single "No Tears Left To Cry," and won "Best Pop Vocal Album" at the 2019 GRAMMY® Awards. Grande, a six-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, is the first artist in music history to have the lead single from her first five albums debut on the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks largely to the success of "thank u, next," Grande (Billboard's 2018 "Woman of the Year") was the Top Streamed female artist on Spotify in 2018.

Through the years, the longtime actress and former Broadway star has proven the scope of her talent by appearing on Scream Queens and Hairspray Live!, and showcased her comedic chops by hosting Saturday Night Live. With her social media following now surging past 200 million, Grande has also earned numerous accolades from the MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and American Music Awards, including the highly coveted Artist of the Year prize.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. The company's innovative approach to design, marketing and building-brands with a digital first ethos has earned numerous awards around the world. LUXE Brands was awarded Fragrance of the Year in 2019 on behalf of Cloud by Ariana Grande. The full portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan and Jennifer Lopez.

