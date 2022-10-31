GR Silver Mining Intersects 44.5 m at 518 g/t AgEq Including 6.5 m at 2,101 g/t AgEq in the Footwall and Hanging Wall of the Main Mineralized Zone at the Plomosas Mine Area

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Oct 31, 2022, 06:15 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – is pleased to announce additional results from 38 infill drill holes in the resource update program underway at the Company's Plomosas Mine Area, Plomosas Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. These drill holes were targeted to replace historical holes used in the 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, where unsampled intervals were assigned zero values, or to test new high-grade Ag-Au mineralized zones, identified by the Company in both the footwall and hanging wall of the main mineralized zone (Figure 1). GR Silver Mining's infill drilling program is continuing in the Plomosas Mine Area, and to date has added 105 holes (7,330 m) of new drilling inside the historic Plomosas Mine since completion of the Company's 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimation.

FIGURE 1 Location of Selected 2022 Infill Drill Holes – Plomosas Mine Area Upper Levels Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)
FIGURE 2 Geological Cross Section (2,551,900 N – B-B’) – Plomosas Mine Area (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)
FIGURE 3 Geological Cross Section (2,551,700 N – C-C’) – Plomosas Mine Area (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)
Highlights of the infill drilling at the Plomosas Mine Area

  • PLI22-38: 24.9 m at 471 g/t AgEq[1]  - 301 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb, and 2.1% Zn
    • including 6.0 m at 1,052 g/t AgEq - 856 g/t Ag, 0.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb and 2.3% Zn
  • PLI22-23: 44.5 m at 518 g/t AgEq - 268 g/t Ag, 1.0 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, 1.7% Zn, 0.2%
    • Cuincluding 7.0 m at 684 g/t AgEq - 626 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 0.6% Zn, 0.1% Cu
    • including 6.5 m at 2,101 g/t AgEq - 1,028 g/t Ag, 5.11 g/t Au, 8.3% Pb, 7.0% Zn, 0.8% Cu
    • including 2.4 m at 3,431 g/t AgEq - 2,667 g/t Ag, 1.27 g/t Au, 12.2% Pb, 6.9% Zn, 0.3% Cu
  • PLI22-24: 12.4 m at 365 g/t AgEq - 135 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 4.0% Pb, 1.7% Zn, 0.2% Cu
  • PLI22-25: 12.5 m at 1,146 g/t AgEq - 629 g/t Ag, 0.6 g/t Au, 9.2% Pb, 4.0% Zn, 0.4% Cu
    • including 1.5 m at 1,917 g/t AgEq - 1,791 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb, 1.4% Zn, 0.1% Cu
  • PLI22-27:  8.5 m at 371 g/t AgEq - 109 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au, 3.5% Pb, 1.7% Zn, 0.1% Cu
  • PLI22-28:  24.3 m at 217 g/t AgEq - 41 g/t Ag, 0.7 g/t Au, 2.1% Pb, 1.1% Zn
  • PLI22-30:  0.8 m at 2,365 g/t AgEq - 2,251 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 0.1% Zn, 0.6% Cu
  • PLIP22-30:  5.1 m at 716 g/t AgEq - 116 g/t Ag, 5.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Pb, 0.2% Zn, 0.4% Cu
    • including 0.6 m at 4,078 g/t AgEq - 219 g/t Ag, 40.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb, 0.1% Zn, 1.0% Cu
  • PLIP22-42:  5.7 m at 995 g/t AgEq - 44 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 12.7% Pb, 11.4% Zn, 0.4% Cu

The Plomosas Mine Area, which includes a historical mine with 7.4 km of underground development and related infrastructure, is providing positive drill results and new discoveries in many un-mined zones that will be incorporated into the Company's upcoming resource estimate. The updated NI 43-101 resource estimate will integrate the Company's two resource stage areas currently being drilled (San Marcial and Plomosas Mine Area) as well as additional drilling scheduled for La Colorada and the San Juan Area. GR Silver Mining will be the first company ever to integrate all exploration concessions at the resource stage into a single combined technical report, representing a major milestone in the Rosario Mining District.

______________________________

1

See Table 1 for AgEq definition

GR Silver Mining Chairman and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb comments "As designed, surgical infill drilling at Plomosas continues to demonstrate attractive polymetallic grades in the main hydrothermal breccia, where nil grades had previously been assigned for unsampled areas in the August 2021 resource block model. It is also very pleasing to see the potential addition of volume from the newly discovered footwall and hanging wall precious metal mineralization. Both may be impactful in the upcoming mineral resource estimate update anticipated in the first quarter of 2023."

Plomosas Mine Area – Update Geological Modelling – Drilling Results to Date

The 2022 infill drilling program, combined with detailed mapping and underground sampling, has now traced in detail the Ag-Au Pb-Zn hydrothermal breccia (partially mined by Grupo Mexico until 2001), as well as new mineralization associated with cross cutting faults. This new mineralization can be located on either the hanging wall or footwall of the main mineralized polymetallic hydrothermal breccia ("Plomosas Breccia") in the vicinity of major fault intersections, outlining wide zones with attractive Ag and Au grades close to existing underground development and or close to the surface (Figures 2 and 3).

Historical mine production to 2001 was concentrated along the Plomosas Breccia, where lead and zinc values were the main target of historic underground bulk mining operations. The information collected by the Company during the past 12 months has indicated that not only are there remnant zones with well-preserved precious and base metal-rich hydrothermal breccias, but also well defined, wide Ag-Au only stockwork zones on the hanging wall and footwall of the Plomosas Breccia.

The Company will continue the Plomosas drilling until December 2022, when all data will be integrated into an updated geological model for the Plomosas Mine Area. The updated mineral resource estimate is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

TABLE 1 Plomosas Mine Area – Infill Drilling Results Highlights

Drill Hole

From

(m)

To

(m)

Apparent 

width 

(m)

True

Width

(m)

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Cu %

AgEq

 g/t

PLI22-20

16.8

22.5

5.8

5.0

399

0.05

1.0

1.8

0.1

504

including

16.8

19.2

2.4

2.1

901

0.08

2.1

3.9

0.1

1,228

39.1

41.8

2.7

2.7

113

0.14

3.5

5.6

0.1

449

PLI22-21

34.4

41.9

7.5

6.5

62

0.12

0.6

0.6

0.1

119

87.6

95.6

8.0

6.8

17

0.24

0.6

1.5

0.1

114

PLI22-22

1.2

17.8

16.6

12.1

101

0.4

2.0

1.4

0.2

237

including

4.5

7.9

3.4

2.6

391

1.0

8.1

4.2

0.5

935

PLI22-23

8.5

53.0

44.5

36.5

268

1.0

2.4

1.7

0.2

518

including

9.5

16.5

7.0

4.9

626

0.03

1.0

0.6

0.1

684

and

17.0

23.5

6.5

5.9

1,028

5.11

8.3

7.0

0.9

2,101

including

17.0

19.4

2.4

2.2

2,667

1.27

12.2

6.9

0.3

3,431

PLI22-24

34.8

35.0

0.2

0.2

1,159

0.53

1.4

1.0

0.6

1,354

40.0

52.4

12.4

7.1

135

0.39

4.0

1.7

0.2

365

including

40.0

44.0

4.0

2.0

292

0.13

3.1

1.3

0.1

453

PLI22-25

0.0

12.1

12.1

11.4

629

0.56

9.2

4.0

0.4

1,146

including

6.5

12.1

5.6

5.3

584

0.25

3.9

1.3

0.2

787

including

9.5

11.0

1.5

1.4

1,791

0.23

1.3

1.4

0.1

1,917

PLI22-26

29.6

50.2

20.7

16.5

6

0.09

1.0

1.6

na

108

including

45.0

50.2

5.2

4.1

14

0.19

3.1

4.7

0.1

308

PLI22-27

0.0

8.5

8.5

7.2

109

0.91

3.5

1.7

0.1

371

including

0.9

3.4

2.5

2.1

212

2.74

10.9

4.1

0.22

961

PLI22-28

5.4

29.7

24.3

22.0

41

0.69

2.11

1.1

0.1

217

including

13.0

20.3

7.3

6.3

53

0.87

4.5

2.1

na

347

40.2

49.9

9.7

8.4

91

0.06

1.3

0.5

na

140

72.2

73.5

1.5

1.3

375

0.09

0.34

0.67

na

419

83.0

85.5

2.5

1.6

77

0.59

0.5

0.6

na

173

PLI22-29

0.2

20.3

20.1

18.2

78

0.18

0.9

1.1

na

167

including

14.7

19.6

4.9

4.3

124

0.67

3.1

3.8

na

427

PLI22-30

21.5

23.5

2.0

1.0

344

0.04

0.2

0.3

0.1

370

32.0

32.8

0.8

0.5

2,251

0.12

1.1

0.1

0.6

2,365

36.3

36.5

0.2

0.1

1,697

0.21

0.2

0.2

0.6

1,792

44.1

49.5

5.4

3.0

134

0.05

0.6

2.7

0.1

273

including

47.7

49.5

1.8

0.9

328

0.08

1.1

5.0

0.2

576

52.9

57.3

4.4

2.2

55

0.01

1.1

2.5

na

187

68.0

73.0

5.0

3.2

48

0.14

0.7

1.8

na

150

PLI22-31A

30.0

48.6

18.6

13.6

10

0.46

0.4

0.7

0.1

101

PLI22-33

No significant intervals

PLI22-34

59.0

61.7

2.7

1.1

7

0.6

1.5

1.4

0.1

162

PLI22-35

No significant intervals

PLI22-36

4.1

5.6

1.5

1.0

77

0.18

3.8

1.5

na

263

30.8

33.6

2.8

0.7

86

0.39

0.7

1.1

na

187

PLI22-37A

No significant intervals

PLI22-38

66.7

91.5

24.8

15.9

301

0.41

1.6

2.1

na

471

including

71.2

77.2

6.0

3.9

856

0.70

1.3

2.3

na

1,052

PLIP22-27

0.3

6.6

6.3

5.2

42

0.03

0.1

0.2

na

53

PLIP22-29

0.0

22.0

22.0

16.9

55

1.01

3.1

4.8

0.2

440

including

0.0

3.2

3.2

3.0

284

5.15

2.0

9.7

0.5

1,251

and

6.1

14.5

8.4

5.4

20

0.40

4.5

5.8

0.1

420

including

13.8

14.2

0.4

0.3

60

0.55

10.9

15.9

0.6

1,099

PLIP22-30

0.0

14.1

14.1

10.8

69

2.67

0.1

0.2

0.2

353

including

0.0

1.6

1.6

1.2

227

5.39

0.3

0.6

0.4

809

and

4.7

5.3

0.6

0.5

219

40.18

0.3

na

1.0

4,074

PLIP22-31

No significant intervals

PLIP22-32

11.9

14.0

2.1

1.3

9

0.16

2.1

3.0

0.1

213

including

13.2

13.8

0.6

0.4

11

0.34

3.7

5.5

0.2

385

PLIP22-33

No significant intervals

PLIP22-34

No significant intervals

PLIP22-35

0.0

18.5

18.5

15.2

20

1.08

0.5

1.5

0.3

221

including

0.9

1.8

0.9

0.7

28

3.83

0.8

3.1

1.3

670

and

14.2

15.0

0.8

0.6

46

6.09

2.7

8.4

0.8

1,105

PLIP22-36

0.0

1.3

1.3

0.5

17

0.41

2.8

3.4

0.1

273

PLIP22-37

No significant intervals

PLIP22-38

4.0

9.0

5.0

3.8

20

0.3

0.8

0.8

na

103

PLIP22-40

3.7

12.2

8.5

7.7

118

0.06

0.4

0.9

na

170

including

3.7

8.2

4.5

4.2

214

0.05

0.4

0.9

na

265

PLIP22-41

5.7

8.0

2.3

1.3

51

0.05

4.1

10.5

0.4

622

PLIP22-42

1.1

8.6

7.5

6.5

40

0.95

10.5

9.8

0.4

852

PLIP22-43

2.4

9.7

7.3

6.3

34

0.11

1.6

1.1

na

135

PLIP22-45

0.7

5.4

4.7

3.7

21

0.38

1.2

1.6

0.1

160

PLIP22-46

3.6

11.6

8.0

5.7

85

0.18

0.7

1.7

0.1

197

including

9.0

11.1

2.1

1.1

166

0.41

1.8

3.3

0.2

401

PLIP22-48

4.7

20.0

15.3

11.7

30

0.11

0.2

0.3

0.1

65

PLIP22-49

5.3

12.7

7.4

6.7

22

0.10

0.6

0.2

0.1

66

PLIP22-50

1.0

4.5

3.5

2.2

227

0.19

0.7

1.1

0.1

315

including

3.5

4.0

0.5

0.4

1,426

1.27

3.77

4.67

0.27

1,861

Numbers may be rounded. Results are uncut and undiluted. True width not estimated as the Company does not have sufficient data from the new mineralized zones to determine the true widths of the drill hole intervals with any confidence.  "na" = no significant result. 

* AgEq calculations using US$20.00/oz Ag, US$1,600/oz Au, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.10/lb Zn and US$3.00/lb Cu, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag – 74%, Au – 86%, Pb – 69%, Zn – 75% and Cu – 80%. AgEq = ((Ag grade x Ag Price x Ag recovery) + (Au grade x Au price x Au recovery) + (Pb grade x Pb price x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade x Zn price x Zn recovery) + (Cu grade x Cu price x Cu recovery))/(Ag price x Ag recovery) . ** PLI-22 37 interrupted and restarted as PLI 22-37A

TABLE 2 Plomosas Mine Area Infill Drill Program 2022 – Details

 

Drill Hole

 

East (m)

North (m)

RL (m)

Dip (˚)

Azimuth

(˚)

Depth (m)

Type Drill Hole

PLI22-20

451339

2551706

875

-18

105

113.0

Underground

PLI22-21

451342

2551781

873

-58

360

117.5

Underground

PLI22-22

451379

2551893

879

-17

130

85.5

Underground

PLI22-23

451365

2551911

878

-15

90

116.0

Underground

PLI22-24

451359

2551878

902

-40

145

111.65

Underground

PLI22-25

451447

2551900

906

50

300

30.5

Underground

PLI22-26

451426

2551859

901

-52

90

67.5

Underground

PLI22-27

451423

2551858

905

50

270

47.0

Underground

PLI22-28

451069

2551750

727

-45

60

100.9

Underground

PLI22-29

451432

2551770

904

-62

90

69.5

Underground

PLI22-30

451368

2551744

906

-58

315

78.0

Underground

PLI22-1A

451444

2551854

902

-7

88

6.5

Underground

PLI22-33

451309

2551905

814

-60

120

61.5

Underground

PLI22-34

451111

2551732

731

22

90

80.0

Underground

PLI22-35

451305

2551778

821

-50

60

78.5

Underground

PLI22-36

451305

2551652

802

2

90

98.4

Underground

PLI22-7A

451378

2551577

802

-48

270

78.5

Underground

PLI22-38

451111

2551732

731

16

80

105.0

Underground

PLIP22-27

451215

2551655

769

0

270

10.0

Underground

PLIP22-29

451033

2551888

680

-68

130

22.0

Underground

PLIP22-30

451012

2551897

679

-45

330

14.1

Underground

PLIP22-31

451217

2551627

771

-5

235

11.8

Underground

PLIP22-32

451217

2551843

767

-38

80

16.0

Underground

PLIP22-33

451004

2551897

689

0

0

14.5

Underground

PLIP22-34

451054

2551913

677

-45

20

17.0

Underground

PLIP22-35

451038

2551898

677

-30

315

19.2

Underground

PLIP22-36

451197

2551887

763

-40

90

4.5

Underground

PLIP22-37

451220

2551784

768

-30

80

15.0

Underground

PLIP22-38

451209

2551807

780

-40

57

9.0

Underground

PLIP22-40

451372

2551734

860

-45

98

12.2

Underground

PLIP22-41

451126

2551923

722

-27

70

19.1

Underground

PLIP22-42

451118

2551885

717

-60

117

20.0

Underground

PLIP22-43

451364

2551748

859

-50

5

11.2

Underground

PLIP22-45

451131

2551847

727

-22

90

21.5

Underground

PLIP22-46

451359

2551708

859

-20

245

18.4

Underground

PLIP22-48

451132

2551764

730

-39

90

20.0

Underground

PLIP22-49

451087

2551746

731

-40

60

21.0

Underground

PLIP22-50

451364

2551690

860

-18

215

15.0

Underground

Note: "PLI" holes drilled from underground; WGS84 Datum
QA/QC Procedures

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures which include insertion of blank, duplicate and standard samples in all sample lots sent to SGS de México, S.A. de C.V. laboratory facilities in Durango, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. For every sample with results above Ag >100 ppm (over limits), these samples are submitted directly by SGS de Mexico to SGS Canada Inc. at Burnaby, BC. The analytical methods are four acid Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry with Lead Fusion Fire Assay with gravimetric finish for silver above over limits. For gold assays the analytical methods are Lead Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry Lead Fusion Fire Assay and gravimetric finish for gold above over limits.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo., President & COO for GR Silver Mining, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 km in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Eric Zaunscherb
Chairman & CEO                      

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information: Brenda Dayton, VP Corporate Communications, Telephone: +1.604.417.7952, Email: [email protected]

