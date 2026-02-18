GR Silver Mining Commences 20,000 m Step-Out Drilling Campaign at San Marcial Accelerating the 2026 Resource Expansion Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRA: GPE) ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of multiple drill rigs to the San Marcial Area of its wholly-owned Plomosas Silver Project (Figure 1) to commence the previously announced 20,000-metre step-out drilling program.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Figure 1 - Location of Plomosas Silver Project (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.) Figure 2 - 3D Model San Marcial Area – Planned Step-Out Drilling Program (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)

20,000 m step-out drill program underway at San Marcial





Multiple rigs mobilizing to site, two on site and additional drill rigs on way





Step-Out Drilling Program targeting resource expansion after successful 2025 drill campaign





Mineral resource update and Preliminary Economic Assessment planned for late 2026





The Exploration office has been relocated to Durango, with access to the Plomosas Project now managed from Durango State. This relocation addresses recent operational challenges in Sinaloa while ensuring the continuation of high operational standards at the Plomosas Project, (Figure 1).

This strategic drilling program, focused on expanding silver resources, builds on the success of the 2025 drilling campaign that returned wide, high-grade intersections including SMS25-09 (75 m at 260 g/t Ag). The step-out drilling program is expected to be completed early in the second half of 2026 and will support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Plomosas Silver Project. Data collected will also be integrated into a Preliminary Economic Assessment by the end of 2026.

The program (Figure 2) leverages the recently granted five-year surface drilling permit and will deploy multiple drill rigs on several surface sites to test extensions along strike and down plunge beyond the current limits of known silver mineralization. The commencement of drilling followed a detailed review of regional and site-specific conditions, along with the implementation of a comprehensive logistical and monitoring strategy to ensure the efficient performance and successful completion of the program at the Plomosas Silver Project with access from Durango, Mexico.

Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO commented: "2026 is expected to be a pivotal year for GR Silver Mining, as the Company leverages the five-year drilling permit obtained last year, together with its strong financial position, to advance resource growth at San Marcial. Regional and site-specific conditions at active work areas are continuously monitored, and over the past six months the Company has implemented additional protocols and mitigation measures to further manage safety risks associated with operating in Mexico. To enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risks related to current security conditions in Sinaloa, the Company has relocated its exploration office to Durango, located conveniently to ready access the Plomosas Silver Project. This strategic move initiated in late 2025, supports the 2026 drilling and bulk sampling test mining programs, and enables effective performance of field activities. Our engagement with local authorities continues given their past, present and expected future support of the project."

Key Step-Out Drilling Campaign Objectives:

The Company plans to substantially increase total drilling in the San Marcial Area in 2026 by completing an additional 20,000 m of surface drilling. This program represents an increase of 100% in metres drilled outside the NI 43-101 resource area and will consist predominantly of step-out drill holes. The program also includes drilling of the recently discovered parallel breccia zone (Figure 2).

Completion of a revised geological model, integrating 2025 drilling results into the existing 3D model, has enabled the exploration team to better define the controls on silver mineralization associated with major geological structures and host rocks in the San Marcial Area.

The step-out drilling program has the following primary objectives:

Expand the footprint of the silver-mineralized system, hosted in a chlorite-rich hydrothermal breccia, by an additional 200 metres along strike;





Define the boundaries of silver mineralization to shallow depths of up to 400 metres below surface;





Complete an initial step-out drilling program at an anticipated drill-hole spacing of 70 metres, supported by existing wide intersections proximal to the step-out areas;





Grow mineral resources by adding silver ounces within zones characterized by high-grade silver primary content;





Expand the footprint along strike and down-dip of the recently discovered parallel breccia (Figure 2), where previous intersections such as SMS 25-10A (9 m at 374 g/t Ag and an associated gold discovery of 1 m at 32.1 g/t Au) have outlined areas with strong potential for resource growth; and





Delineate shallow, high-grade silver mineralization, to support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and subsequent integration into a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

About the Plomosas Project

The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2026 as an emerging high-grade silver district located on the southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, at the boarder of Durango and Sinaloa, Mexico. The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha and including the historical Plomosas underground mine, benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2026, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program.

QA/QC Procedures

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures, which include the insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples in all sample lots sent to SGS de México, S.A. de C.V. laboratory facilities in Durango, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. For every sample with results above Ag > 100 ppm (over the limit), these samples are re-assayed by SGS de Mexico. Core samples are represented by both HQ and NQ diameters and samples are represented by ½ core split of original core. The analytical methods include four acid Digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry, with Lead Fusion Fire Assay and a gravimetric finish for silver above over limits. For gold assays, the analytical methods are Lead Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry, Lead Fusion Fire Assay, and gravimetric finish for gold above over limits (>10 ppm).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Márcio Fonseca, P. Geo., President & CEO of GR Silver Mining, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, at the border of Durango and Sinaloa States, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 236-270-2057, Email: [email protected]