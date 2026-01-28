OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will travel to the Kingdom of Norway from February 2 to 4, 2026, to take part in the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromsø, and meet with Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon, in Oslo.

From February 4 to 7, 2026, the Governor General will travel to the Kingdom of Denmark including Greenland. In Denmark, the Governor General will have an audience with His Majesty Frederik X, King of Denmark, and a courtesy call with Her Excellency Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark in Copenhagen. The Governor General will then travel to Greenland to meet with His Excellency Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister of Greenland, and attend the opening of the Canadian consulate in Nuuk.

During her time in Norway, the Governor General will highlight Canada's commitment to Arctic collaboration and North-North co-operation, with a strong emphasis on people‑to‑people ties. She will also highlight the vital role of Indigenous and northern communities in shaping the future of the Arctic and foster Indigenous‑to‑Indigenous connections that support resilient Arctic societies.

In Denmark and Greenland, the visit will focus on reinforcing the close historic and cultural bonds between Inuit in Canada and Greenland, including through the opening of Canada's first consulate in Nuuk. The visit will further strengthen Canada's leadership in circumpolar collaboration by engaging the King of Denmark, the Danish prime minister and the Greenlandic prime minister, as well as other leaders, in discussions on shared approaches to Arctic sovereignty and governance; and by elevating Indigenous and Inuit voices in discussions on the future of Arctic communities.

The Governor General plays a key role in representing Canada and performing the duties of the head of State on behalf of the Sovereign in domestic and international events. By undertaking visits abroad, the Governor General builds on existing international relationships and strengthens ties across a broad range of sectors of Canadian life.

"The Arctic is stronger when nations work together. Canada's long-standing approach is grounded in close, constructive engagement, supporting stability, respect for sovereignty and the well-being of northern communities. My upcoming visits to Norway, Denmark and Greenland reflect our commitment to building on already strong relationships with our Arctic partners."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

This will be Her Excellency's first visit to Norway, Denmark and Greenland as governor general.

Mary Simon was ambassador to Denmark from 1999 to 2001 and served as Canada's ambassador for Circumpolar Affairs from 1994 to 2003.

The last governor general to visit Norway was Michaëlle Jean, in 2009.

The last governor general to visit Denmark was Edward Schreyer, in 1981.

The only governor general who previously visited Greenland was Edward Schreyer, in 1982.

Many Canadians will take part in the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Norway (website available in English only), including Virginia Mearns, Arctic Ambassador.

The Governor General undertakes official international travel in support of the Government of Canada's diplomatic, foreign policy and trade objectives.

Notes for media:

A detailed itinerary will be published closer to the start of the visit.

Media interested in covering and attending the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Norway must obtain accreditation prior to the conference.

