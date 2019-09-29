Governor General to Attend the Funeral of Jacques Chirac

OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Paris, France, to attend the funeral of Jacques Chirac, on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Jacques Chirac was the President of the French Republic from 1995 to 2007.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

