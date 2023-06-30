PEI to improve catastrophic drug coverage program to make medication more affordable and accessible

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - No Canadian should have to choose between paying for prescription drugs and putting food on the table. Unfortunately, many are faced with this impossible decision every day. As part of the Improving Affordable Access to Prescriptions Drugs (IAAPD) program, supported by the Government of Canada, the Government of PEI will reduce Island residents' out-of-pocket costs for many prescription medicines.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada's Minister of Health, and the Honourable Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness for Prince Edward Island (PEI), announced that as of July 1, 2023, PEI will enhance its Catastrophic Drug Program by lowering the cap on the amount of money a household needs to spend out of pocket on eligible medications. The province has added more income threshold levels and adjusted household income expenditure calculations. As such, after July 1, 2023, eligible PEI household enrolled in the Catastrophic Drug Program will not have to spend more than 6.5% of their household income on eligible medications. With this change, once the 6.5% cap has been reached, eligible medication costs for the remainder of the year from July 1 to June 30 will be paid through the Catastrophic Drug Program. These new changes are expected to save eligible Island residents an estimated total of $430K annually.

This latest improvement to PEI's drug programs marks another important milestone in improving the affordability and accessibility of prescription drugs for Island residents that will result in better health outcomes for many. Details on PEI's support for the cost of prescription medication are available on the Prescription Care website.

Through this partnership with the Government of Canada, PEI is aiming to make further improvements to their drug programs, such as increasing coverage and simplifying access. Under the IAAPD, those who experience the most vulnerability, including uninsured Island residents, seniors, and families with high burden of medication cost, will benefit from improved access to medications.

"For too many Canadians, the cost of medication is an additional barrier to accessing the health care they need. This partnership continues to improve access and affordability to essential medications for Island residents who need it the most. Together we can bring essential medications within reach for everyone who needs them on PEI while we continue our work toward improving access and affordability for all Canadians through a national pharmacare program."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Since we signed the funding agreement in March 2022, these funding dollars have helped us ensure that more medications are in reach for Islanders and Island families. The addition of these changes to the Catastrophic Drug program provides opportunity for eligible residents to save on medication costs each year. We know that medications are a critical part of health care on Prince Edward Island and recognize many Islanders face challenges in getting access to the medications they need to live a healthier life."

The Honourable Mark McLane

Minister of Health and Wellness, Government of Prince Edward Island

"For too many people in PEI, the burden of prescription drug costs gets in the way of accessing vital health care. Today, I am thrilled that the expansion of our program means greater affordability for prescription drugs. The expanded program will ensure more Island residents in need can obtain essential medications and life-saving treatments."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Lowering the threshold for access to these medications will ensure Island residents who need it most have access to the essential drugs, without suffering financially or having to make difficult choices, like choosing between good food and shelter or medications. Financial barriers should not limit access to required treatments. These changes promote equity in health care on PEI."

Dr. Michael Gardam

Chief Executive Officer at Health PEI

Based on the previous year in the Catastrophic Drug Program, it was determined that more than 1,100 PEI residents will benefit from these changes to the Program. These new changes will save Island residents enrolled in the Catastrophic Drug Program an estimated $430K annually.

annually. With this agreement, PEI is receiving $35 million over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) in federal funding to improve access to and make prescriptions drugs more affordable.

over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) in federal funding to improve access to and make prescriptions drugs more affordable. This funding is in addition to the concrete steps the government is taking toward the implementation of national pharmacare, as outlined in Budget 2022.

This announcement builds on previous changes made by the Government of PEI to improve access to medications, including the addition of 61 medications on its list of covered drugs. These improvements include medications used in the treatment of cancer, heart disease, migraine, multiple sclerosis, and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

In March 2023 , the Government of Canada supported PEI in announcing the expansion of its provincial drug coverage to reduce Island residents' out-of-pocket costs on many prescription medicines. This included expanding access to the Catastrophic Drug Program and increase access to the High-Cost Drug Program.

, the Government of supported PEI in announcing the expansion of its provincial drug coverage to reduce Island residents' out-of-pocket costs on many prescription medicines. This included expanding access to the Catastrophic Drug Program and increase access to the High-Cost Drug Program. In June 2023 , the Government of Canada supported PEI in reducing copays for commonly prescribed, eligible medications to $5 for residents covered under the Seniors Drug, the Family Health Benefit, as well as the Generic Drug and Diabetes Drug programs. This includes medications used to manage mental health, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and represents about 60% of prescriptions that Island residents use on a regular basis.

, the Government of supported PEI in reducing copays for commonly prescribed, eligible medications to for residents covered under the Seniors Drug, the Family Health Benefit, as well as the Generic Drug and Diabetes Drug programs. This includes medications used to manage mental health, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and represents about 60% of prescriptions that Island residents use on a regular basis. Also in June 2023 , the Government of Canada supported PEI in adjusting the High-Cost Drug Program to remove financial and administrative barriers for those in the lowest income brackets.

