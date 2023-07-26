Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

UXBRIDGE, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - All Canadians need reliable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. The governments of Canada and Ontario are taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities across Ontario.

Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, and Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby, announced over $22 million in combined federal and provincial funding for the Regional Municipality of Durham to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,400 homes in the communities of Ashburn, Columbus, Courtice, Greenbank, Leaskdale, Manchester, Myrtle Station, Raglan, Sunderland and Uxbridge.

The project being announced today is part of an existing partnership between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced a Canada–Ontario broadband partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 homes across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The announcement also brings the Government of Ontario closer to achieving its goal of bringing reliable high-speed Internet access to every community in the province by the end of 2025.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Internet connectivity in rural Ontario. Working with the Regional Municipality of Durham, we will help connect more than 1,400 underserved homes in 10 rural communities in Ontario. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure that every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"High-speed Internet access is essential to the success of everyone, especially those living and working in rural communities in Ontario and around the country. The project announced today will help improve access to health care and online learning services, create jobs in these communities, and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones. Our government is committed to making investments like these to help connect every Ontarian and Canadian to the high-speed Internet they need to succeed."

– Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement brings us one step closer to a fully connected Canada. Together with the Government of Ontario, we're connecting over 1,400 homes in 10 communities in the province, including Whitby. By investing in connectivity, we're empowering residents with better access to essential services, education and business opportunities. Our commitment is unwavering as we work toward connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030, leaving no one behind."

– Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Our government is building a stronger Ontario by delivering reliable high-speed Internet access to every community across the province, including right here in Uxbridge. By continuing to invest in key infrastructure, we are empowering communities, businesses and individuals alike. We will continue to bridge the digital divide, foster economic growth, and ensure that everyone can work and learn online, participate in the agriculture sector and connect with their loved ones."

– The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Ontario is moving at an unprecedented pace to ensure every community has access to high-speed Internet by the end of 2025. Today's announcement is an important step in our bold plan and will have a significant impact on families and businesses across Durham Region."

– Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Today's announcement is part of our historic investment of nearly $4 billion to bring reliable high-speed Internet access to every community across this province by the end of 2025. The progress we are making is providing more families and businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital world."

– Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby

"I am pleased with the continued commitment to broadband infrastructure investment in Durham Region from our provincial and federal partners. Access to high-speed and affordable Internet in Durham's rural communities is essential for businesses to operate and residents to thrive. The Region is also proud to be a contributing partner with the provincial and federal governments to fund further development and delivery of broadband infrastructure in Durham through the Region's municipal services corporation, Durham OneNet Inc., and Internet service provider partner Vianet. This is another step forward in our journey to getting up to speed with some of the best-connected communities in the world."

– John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Regional Municipality of Durham

"Vianet is very excited to be a part of this broadband funding announcement, by both the federal and provincial governments, to bring true fibre optic high speed to the rural areas of Durham Region. Vianet has provided Internet and connectivity solutions for underserved rural and isolated communities for over 20 years. As the digital age explodes with new applications and ever-increasing bandwidth demands, the only practical long-term investment for connectivity in rural areas is fibre optic infrastructure. Building fibre optic networks in rural areas is costly and complex, but with governments and private companies all contributing, the broadband gap between rural and urban Canada will be overcome. Vianet looks forward to doing its part."

– Brian McCullagh, Director of Business Development, Vianet Inc.

Quick facts

Through this project, Vianet will be working in partnership with the Regional Municipality of Durham as the Internet service provider to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,400 homes in the communities of Ashburn , Columbus , Courtice , Greenbank , Leaskdale , Manchester , Myrtle Station , Raglan , Sunderland and Uxbridge .

as the Internet service provider to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,400 homes in the communities of , , , , , , , , and . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed Internet in any province, by any government in Canadian history.

government is investing nearly to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed Internet in any province, by any government in Canadian history. As of July 2023 , Ontario has finalized agreements totalling more than $2.3 billion for nearly 200 high–speed Internet and cellular projects across the province.

, has finalized agreements totalling more than for nearly 200 high–speed Internet and cellular projects across the province. Ontario launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed Internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed in communities across the province. Ontarians can use the map to search by address, community or municipality to learn about projects in their area and find out where high-speed Internet service is currently available.

launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed Internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed in communities across the province. Ontarians can use the map to search by address, community or municipality to learn about projects in their area and find out where high-speed Internet service is currently available. In 2021, Ontario passed the Supporting Broadband and Infrastructure Expansion Act, 2021 to help speed up construction of high-speed Internet projects. To build upon this legislation, the Ontario government passed the Getting Ontario Connected Act, 2022, which further reduces barriers, duplication and delays.

