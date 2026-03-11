SUMMERVILLE, NS, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Nova Scotia, announced over one million in combined funding to help build a five-unit apartment building in the rural community of Summerville West Hants. Located at 20 Musgrave Road, Tidal Reflections is a conversion of the former Kempt United Baptist Church. The project will include a community room locate on the lower level of the building, providing a shared space where residents can gather, socialize, and host family events.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to housing. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The project we're announcing today will make a real difference for people here in Summerville. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings--Hants

"This investment is about more than adding new homes – it's about creating stability and opening doors to new opportunities for the people who will live at Tidal Reflections. This will provide people in Summerville an affordable place to call home and give families the chance to plan for the future, raise their kids, and feel connected to the community around them." – John White, Nova Scotia Minister of Housing

"August16Development is pleased to have partnered with the Federal government, the Province of Nova Scotia and Efficiency Nova Scotia to bring five deeply affordable apartments to Summerville Hants County. With the support from Build Canada Homes, we were able to change the lives of five families in our community for the better. Our rural communities become stronger from investments like these." – Andrea Parker, President, August16Development Ltd.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for 20 Musgrave Road is as follows: $567,383 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $436,241 from the Province of Nova Scotia



CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

